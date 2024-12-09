JOHN RICH: Let's strengthen the Second Amendment and make America safe again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2024 presidential election is over and the American people spoke loud and clear about who they wanted to lead the country.

With a 312-to-226 victory in the electoral college and a 2.6 million vote advantage in the popular vote, a rare but illustrative feat, former and soon-to-be President Donald J. Trump enters the White House with an undeniable mandate to lead on the issues that matter most to the citizens of this great nation.

While many talk about President Trump’s plans to tackle inflation, spur economic growth, slash regulations, reduce government largesse and fix our broken, dangerous border, we cannot forget about the promises made to safeguard freedom and our fundamental rights.

Simply put, we must restore financial security for hardworking Americans while ensuring that law-abiding citizens can defend their loved ones – and themselves – from harm.

The major candidates for president represented two dramatically different views on our right to "keep and bear arms." Harris, a long-time gun control activist, who championed California’s "Assault Weapons Ban" called for "gun safety measures" that undermined our safety and our Constitutional rights, while Trump, called for a restoration of gun rights to ensure a safe and prosperous future for all Americans.

On election night, it was clear that the American people sided with Trump’s pro-Second Amendment agenda, but turning those promises into reality requires action by many of the men and women who shared the ballot with the president-elect on November 5th.

While President Trump can appoint Pro-Second Amendment judges, limit federal overreach via executive action and use his bully pulpit to oppose gun control legislation, the bulk of his campaign promises require swift action from the 119th Congress.

National Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Several times on the campaign and in a viral video making its rounds on social media, President-elect Trump vowed to enact national concealed carry reciprocity.

"I will protect the right of self-defense everywhere it is under siege," said Trump. "And I will sign concealed carry reciprocity. Your Second Amendment does not end at the state line."

The "Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act" was introduced during the 117th Congress by U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08). The bipartisan legislation with a record 154 original cosponsors allows people with state-issued concealed carry licenses or permits to conceal a handgun in any other state, if the permit holder follows the laws of that state.

Constitutional Carry

Further, Trump has boldly advocated for universal "Constitutional Carry", where qualified, law-abiding citizens are not required to seek a permit for carrying a concealed weapon.

To date, 29 states have passed permitless carry legislation, which means that 46.8% of all Americans – 157.6 million people – live in states where permits are not required to carry.

According to research, states with permitless carry did not see an uptick in violence or crime. In fact, many states have experienced a drop in crime because more law-abiding citizens are carrying firearms.

As an advocate of universal "Constitutional Carry", it’s clear that Donald J. Trump knows that when law-abiding citizens are allowed to exercise their Second Amendment rights, families, neighborhoods and communities are safer.

Repeal Gun-Free Zones

Gun-free zones are a direct threat to the safety and well-being of our schools and community. According to the Washington Post, "86% of mass public shootings took place in gun-free zones."

In Tennessee, where three nine‑year‑old children and three adults were massacred at The Covenant School, the killer’s manifesto made a note to check the parking lot for security before entering the building. She had "looked at" two other schools, both public, before deciding "the security was too great to do what she wanted to do." To be clear, she chose a private Christian school, where the security "is a whole lot less," to get a higher body bag count.

Obviously, these evil people aren’t looking for a fair fight. They want full control and no opposition along the way. That’s why gun-free zones continue to be their #1 destination for a massacre and that’s exactly why President-elect Trump wants to repeal The Gun-Free School Zones Act (GFSZA), which disarms lawful citizens while empowering criminals.

Make America Safe Again

In addition to national reciprocity and permitless carry, banning gun-free zones and generally unraveling any regulation or order that threatens the fundamental Second Amendment rights of the American people, President-elect Trump also publicly advocated for hunters and sportsmen to have protected access to public lands and improved mental health services to address the root causes of mass violence.

But all these promises are for naught if lawmakers in Washington, D.C. refuse to act. So, I – and the 76 million freedom-loving Americans who proudly backed Donald J. Trump for president urge the 119th Congress to restore our Second Amendment rights. Turn the President’s campaign promises into reality and let’s Make America Safe Again.