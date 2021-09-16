Joe Concha: Media’s love for ‘tax the rich’ Ocasio-Cortez hides her ineffectiveness as a lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The Rise of AOC. A classic case of the media's obsession with sizzle over steak. And saying yes to the dress!

You've probably seen one of the most famous dresses since that blue number Monica Lewinsky wore in the Oval Office back in the day.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman of the 14th District of New York, at the Met Gala, where $35,000 gets you a ticket. So what better place for AOC to wear her emotions on her sleeve, or in this case on the back of a dress worth more than your first car?

What for? To send her Democratic socialist message loud and clear: Tax. The. Rich.

Of course, this message was broadcast at an elite event where the rich people in attendance were going to write off their five-figure ticket costs as a donation to charity.

As Meghan McArdle of the Washington Post rightly points out, the Met Gala is literally a tax shelter.

No matter. AOC has always been about the moral aspect of the message, not the hypocrisy of it all.

But let's get beyond the sizzle and look at the congresswoman's record. The thing that matters when it comes to the simple question: Has she helped make the lives of those she has served better?

According to a study by the non-partisan Center for Effective Lawmaking, Ocasio-Cortez is one of the least effective lawmakers in all of Congress. On the Democratic side, she ranked 230th out of 240 Democrats in the last full congressional session, and compared to 18 other congressional Democrats from New York state, she ranked last.

She introduced 21 bills deemed to be substantive. None received floor votes and, therefore, not one became actual law.

But CNN gave her a primetime time documentary last month called "Being AOC." The Democratic National Committee couldn't write it any better. Soak it in!

Sizzle over steak. If you have lots of Twitter and Instagram followers, that's more important than actually doing what you were elected to do.