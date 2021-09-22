Joe Concha: Kamala Harris, media finally pay attention to border after laughable 'whips' story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The border czar finally has something to say about the crisis that is a catastrophe at the U.S. southern border--and it's all based on a lie.



Vice President Kamala Harris had been stone silent since visiting a Texas town sort of, kind of near the southern border way back in June. But, after breathless reports that already-overwhelmed border agents are allegedly using whips on Haitian immigrants — well, suddenly it's as if she's getting paid by the word on the matter.

And there's one problem. Those aren't whips being used, they're reins. The kind used to control horses. But, don't take my word for it. That's what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says.

So, is an apology coming from Harris or any media members who ran with this? Of course not. It's just not in the DNA.

Yup, there's a reason the vice president is currently polling at 35 percent approval in a recent USA Today/Suffolk County poll. She has an authenticity problem. She rushes to judgment.



Remember this tweet about Jussie Smollett being the victim of a hate crime carried out by polar-vortex-resistant MAGA supporters in Chicago? It's still up!

And her performance, the thing that really matters, in fixing the border crisis would be graded as an F-minus at this point. You know things are bad when a majority of Texas Latino voters disapprove of the handling of the border crisis.

But hey, at least Harris and some in the press are talking about the border again, just for all the wrong reasons.

Given how horribly things are going down there, this is about the last thing Team Biden wants.