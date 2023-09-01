Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month, my son and fentanyl

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham and more

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: The art of listening is lost today Video

Jesse Watters: The art of listening is lost today

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on commentary from culture warriors

JESSE WATTERS – The art of listening is being lost today. Here's why I say that… Watch here… 

AGONY IN AUGUST – Joe Biden's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month… Continue reading…

CLAY TRAVIS – Biden's Kamala Harris mistake: What Joe should have learned from sports… Continue reading…

PRESIDENT HARRIS? – Here's how Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States Continue reading…

BRENT BOZELL – Leftist media desperately bury Biden scandals and think they can get away with it… Continue reading…

REAL LIFE ‘TERMINATOR’ – 'Killer AI' is real. Here's how we stay safe, sane and strong in a brave new world…  Continue reading…

WATCH: CLAY TRAVIS – All presidential candidates should pledge to protect female athletes… See the video… 

STEVE FORBES – Save the whales? More like kill U.S. energy production… Continue reading…

PASSIONATE PLEA – If you are running for president, pledge to protect female athletes like me… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that the United States of America is being run by a 'gerontocracy.' She argues that we have a real problem here – in both parties.… Watch now…

Laura: We have a real problem here — in both parties Video

BORDER BACKLASH – Busing migrants to deep blue cities is working. There's a reason why Democrats are to blame for Biden's border mess… Continue reading…

CHAD WOLF – The next front of China's economic war is out of this world… Continue reading…

WATCH: MIRANDA DEVINE: An impeachment inquiry into Biden is 'inevitable'… See the video… 

A FATHER'S HEARTBREAK – My 19-year-old son never had to die from a fentanyl overdose. This critical law can fight the crisis… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Marketing Madness Check out all of our political cartoons...

09.01.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.