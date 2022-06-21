Jimmy Carter's lessons for Biden, Democrats ignore violent threats and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Stephen Colbert foreshadowed his own 'coup'… Continue reading…

TAKE NOTES, MR. PRESIDENT – Here are 5 lessons for Joe Biden from Jimmy Carter's one-term presidency. Continue reading…

SHRUGGING IT OFF – Democrats ignore threats against justices, churches, pregnancy centers and it's deeply disturbing… Continue reading…

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE GOD – New poll find fewer believers in America, but don't count God out just yet… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – We need less division in America. In one world, you're the hero, and the other, you're the villain. I could be Thor or I could be Satan… Continue reading…

TARGETING TEENS – America's kids are at great risk from fentanyl poisoning and drug cartels have no mercy… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity says protesting outside Justice's homes violates federal law." Watch now...

WE'VE GOT EVIDENCE – There's definitive proof that critical race theory is being taught in our schools... Continue reading…

BROMANCE? NOW IT'S PUTIN AND KIM VS. THE WORLD – On Sunday, North Korean President Kim Jong Un sent a "warm" message to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating him on Russia’s National Day… Continue reading…

INFLATION FIX – Biden and his fellow Democrats keep striking out on inflation – here are 4 ways to fix things fast… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Sleepy Ride. Check out all of our political cartoons...