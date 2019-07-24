Jay Sekulow: Mueller’s testimony shows he conducted a witch hunt – Time to declare ‘case closed”

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday before two House committees confirmed what we already knew: his two-year investigation of Russia’s meddling in our 2016 presidential election was fatally tainted by deep political bias and was in fact designed to harass and derail President Trump.

Mueller’s testimony exposed troubling deficiencies of his investigation. It is now clearer than ever that his probe was conducted by a small group of partisan prosecutors who – as hard as they tried – were unable to establish either obstruction, conspiracy, or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It’s also clear that the special counsel conducted his lengthy and costly investigation unimpeded by President Trump.

TRUMP SAYS MUELLER DID 'HORRIBLE' JOB AT HEARINGS, BUT HAD 'NOTHING TO WORK WITH'

Wednesday morning’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee was at times difficult to watch. Mueller had no idea what was in his own report. It’s no wonder that he demanded to have his deputy at his side, just so someone could point out the pages in the report, since he was obviously unfamiliar with its content.

President Trump summed it up best when he told reporters that Mueller “did a horrible job both today and with respect to the investigation,” but “in all fairness to him he had nothing to work with.”

Mueller’s testimony was rife with inaccuracies. When questioned by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Mueller said collusion and conspiracy are not synonymous. And yet, Page 180 of his own report says that “collusion is largely synonymous with conspiracy.”

When asked if he was contradicting his report, Mueller’s answer was: “Not when I read it.” It’s cringe-worthy.

And twice, Mueller distanced himself from attempts by Democratic House members to walk him through their version of the elements of an obstruction charge. As he told Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.: “The only thing I want to add is going through the elements with you does not mean I subscribe to the – what you’re trying to prove through those elements.”

At one point, Mueller acted like he was unfamiliar with the firm Fusion GPS, which played a major role in the Russia investigation.

Fusion GPS is the group that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid to produce the fake, salacious and unverified Steele dossier – even though former British spy Christopher Steele was identified in Mueller’s report multiple times. It doesn’t even make sense.

The next question for Mueller should have been: Why was this report even written in the first place, especially if you’d already concluded that no charges could be brought against the president?

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked a pointed question that noted President Trump has not been treated fairly throughout this investigation.

“Can you give me an example, other than Donald Trump, where the Justice Department determined that an investigated person was not exonerated because their innocence was not conclusively determined?” Ratcliffe asked.

Mueller responded: “I cannot, but this is a unique situation.”

No sir, this is not a unique situation. That is not the standard of law. You are not the judge or jury. You either bring charges or you don’t. Mueller’s testimony Wednesday made it clear this whole ordeal has been a political witch hunt.

Here’s the bottom line: there was no collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction between the Trump campaign and Russia. Case closed.

