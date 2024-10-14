It's easy to bash Chicago. I challenge critics to do one thing to bring real change

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks says mentorship is an underrated pathway to change in America and calls on critics of the violence and poverty in Chicago to get involved rather than sit back and complain.
Pastor Corey Brooks, known as the "Rooftop Pastor," is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church's local mission. He gained national attention for his 94-day and 343-day rooftop vigils to transform the notorious "O-Block," once known as Chicago's most dangerous block, into #OpportunityBlock. Learn more at ProjectHOOD.org.