Michael Goodwin: Israel faces war on two fronts – from Hamas and the Biden White House

With Hamas rockets from Gaza raining down on Israeli citizens, the Jewish state is defending itself with superior weaponry. But it’s also fighting a rear guard diplomatic action against the Biden White House.

Anticipating the new president would unfairly urge Israeli restraint, officials effectively told the U.S. to buzz off.

"International intervention is a reward to the Palestinian rioters and those who back them" and Israeli official told Axios.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Sad but true, and everybody knows it.

Besides, Biden already restored the funding to Palestinians the Trump administration ended and resumed the Obama-era habit of talking down to Israel, as if it’s an undeserving supplicant instead of a friend and strategic ally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s also no secret that Biden is begging Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal, even as Iran supplies many of the rockets targeting Israel. With friends like that…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN