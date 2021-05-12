Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Michael Goodwin: Israel faces war on two fronts – from Hamas and the Biden White House

President Joe Biden has resumed the Obama-era habit of talking down to Israel, as if it’s an undeserving supplicant instead of a friend and strategic ally.

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
close
Hamas ‘testing Biden’ because they don’t believe he’ll back Israel: Nikki HaleyVideo

Hamas ‘testing Biden’ because they don’t believe he’ll back Israel: Nikki Haley

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley on Israel and Gaza militants trading fire as tensions rise and critics claiming the Biden administration is making the matter worst.

With Hamas rockets from Gaza raining down on Israeli citizens, the Jewish state is defending itself with superior weaponry. But it’s also fighting a rear guard diplomatic action against the Biden White House.

Anticipating the new president would unfairly urge Israeli restraint, officials effectively told the U.S. to buzz off.

"International intervention is a reward to the Palestinian rioters and those who back them" and Israeli official told Axios.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Sad but true, and everybody knows it.

Besides, Biden already restored the funding to Palestinians the Trump administration ended and resumed the Obama-era habit of talking down to Israel, as if it’s an undeserving supplicant instead of a friend and strategic ally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s also no secret that Biden is begging Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal, even as Iran supplies many of the rockets targeting Israel. With friends like that…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.