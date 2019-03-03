Hypocrite Justin Trudeau caught doing what he accuses Trump of doing

Forget the faux-scandals about Trump. There’s a real scandal in our holier-than-thou northern neighbor.

It’s all about what happens when justice is politicized. There’s always a problem when a government refuses to prosecute its friends, and so we’d like to see a Chinese Wall erected between politicians and politically-neutral prosecutors.

I’m not talking about Donald Trump, who fired an FBI director who needed firing, and who never shut down the Mueller investigation. I am talking about Obama, who said that Hillary had not committed a crime in hiding her emails, and Loretta Lynch who agreed with him and who met privately with Bill Clinton.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S FORMER RIGHT-HAND MAN TO RIDE TO THE RESCUE AND TESTIFY OVER DAMAGING CORRUPTION SCANDAL

According to Andrew McCabe, that’s why James Comey decided to go public in his two news conferences. He didn’t want the politicians to deep-six the story.

Politically-inspired tampering with the machinery of justice is a problem everywhere, so here’s what Canada did, back when Stephen Harper was Prime Minister. It took the decision about whom to prosecute from the politician who serves as Attorney-General in the cabinet and handed it to a Director of Public Prosecutions. The DPP is a career civil servant, who is given broad independence even though he operates under the Attorney-General.

After all the preening and moralizing from Trudeau and members of his cabinet, after all their smirks about the Trump administration, it’s nice to see their hypocrisy exposed to all the world by a brave lady.

So here’s what happened. The Canadian DPP recommended that SNC Lavalin, a $10 billion-a-year Montreal-based company with 50,000 employees worldwide, be prosecuted for bribing foreign officials. If convicted, the construction company would be barred for ten years from government contracts, and it let the Trudeau government know if it were prosecuted it would move from Montreal. That’s when Trudeau pressured the Attorney-General to shut down the prosecution, and when she refused fired her.

That might have been the end of it, except for what happened next. The former Attorney-General, a native Canadian named Jody Wilson-Raybould, went public. Before a House of Commons Justice committee, she complained of “a consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role as the Attorney General of Canada in an inappropriate effort.” She detailed how senior government officials had again and again told her about the political fallout if the DPP went ahead with the prosecution, and how Trudeau warned her about job losses and asked her to help out. She told them all flat out that she wouldn’t budge, but the pressure from on high continued until she was bounced from the cabinet in December. She said it reminded her of the Saturday Night Massacre, when Nixon fired special prosecutor Archibald Cox, and so it does.

After all the preening and moralizing from Trudeau and members of his cabinet, after all their smirks about the Trump administration, it’s nice to see their hypocrisy exposed to all the world by a brave lady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This wasn’t the first time the Trudeau family had tangled with the Wilson-Raybould family. Back in 1983, at a Constitutional Conference, Bill Wilson lectured Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father. “I have two children,” said Wilson, “both of whom for some misguided reason say they want to be a lawyer. Both of whom want to be the Prime Minister. Both of whom, Mr. Prime Minister, are women.” In the YouTube video everyone laughs, and Trudeau says, “Tell them I’ll stick around till they’re ready.” Everyone loves it, and then Bill Wilson continues. “Mr. Chairman, I’m informed by the government of British Columbia that one of them could be out here in a plane this evening.”

Ain’t karma wonderful?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM F.H. BUCKLEY