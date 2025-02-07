How USAID went woke, Trump Derangement Syndrome was real, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Trump, Musk exposed the ‘biggest financial scandal in US history’ with USAID, Sean Hannity claims Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity defends efforts from the Trump administration, including DOGE head Elon Musk and Attorney General Pam Bondi on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host defends efforts from the Trump administration, including DOGE head Elon Musk and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump Derangement Syndrome was real. So is 'Long TDS'. Continue reading…

GO WOKE, GO BROKE – How USAID went woke and destroyed itself. Continue reading…

KATIE BRITT – Laken Riley Act our first step in ending era of open borders. Continue reading…

A NEW DAY – Justice Department memo reveals seismic changes in how we treat illegal immigration. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor recaps the Grammys and looks ahead to the Oscars. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Top highlights from the 2025 Grammys Video

AI CAN'T WAIT – Why we need speed to win. Continue reading…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RONALD REAGAN – What making a movie about our 40th president taught me about him. Continue reading…

BETSY DEVOS – Education Department has failed. Time to let parents and states take the lead. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

02.07.25

02.07.25

