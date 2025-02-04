AI can’t wait: Why we need speed to win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For a commander on the battlefield, a split second of decision advantage can determine the difference between victory and defeat. In every battlespace, AI is critical to enabling action at the speed of kinetic and non-kinetic conflict. It is already being successfully applied to rapid data processing, target recognition, combat simulation, countering drones and strategic decision-making for defense missions. And looking across current conflict zones and hot spots, we need its benefits faster than ever before, in environments from urban terrain to cyber, sea and space.

Contrary to well-intentioned, but misguided, arguments raised in a recent The New York Times op-ed, "The Rush to A.I. Threatens National Security," accelerating the military’s responsible use of AI is not a threat – it’s an imperative. Speed is our most important weapon in a rapidly evolving geopolitical and technological environment.

We saw from the recent claims by Chinese startup DeepSeek that our near-peer competitors are pushing fast to close the gap in AI supremacy with models that are cheaper and faster than those yet produced by major U.S. companies. And though the veracity of DeepSeek’s claims is still to be verified, the message is clear: we cannot slow our progress. The closer our adversaries get, the harder it will be to pull away.

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed to enhance America’s AI leadership, noting that the U.S. "must act decisively to retain leadership in AI and enhance our economic and national security." As an advanced technology company supporting critical national security missions, we are fully aligned to this vision. To protect and advance our global leadership and democratic values, we don’t have the luxury of slowing down.

Our adversaries do not share America’s commitment to accurate, responsible, transparent AI – they are playing by different rules. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) can move fast for reasons that are not aligned with our democratic system. The best technology advancements created in the Chinese private sector are directly funneled to the People’s Liberation Army.

Their venture capital funds are immense and backed by the government, allowing for sustained investment and limited pilot purgatory. They can accelerate their development by building on top of stolen U.S. intellectual property (IP), driving faster innovation cycles in autonomy, quantum, space and cyber. And they have far less governance around the responsible development of AI.

If the U.S. is not at the forefront of AI, our nation’s national security and economic prosperity are in great peril. Our success requires moving fast and building fearlessly.

It also requires working together across private industry, the federal government and Congress to truly speed outcomes. We must accomplish in the next two years what will take a decade in the current processes.

National security is fundamentally a digital enterprise going forward. The most essential element to our success is the continued and sustained U.S.-led research, development, and deployment of AI to support our nation’s most critical missions.

This is not about political posturing. What’s at stake is our ability to shape and lead AI for good – to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness and national security. We must win this race to maintain peace and stability through our speed.