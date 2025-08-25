5 ways MAHA moms can fix kids' junk food problem at school lunches nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If it’s back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about school lunches. Last year, so-called "MAHA moms" who broke for President Donald Trump, were – and still are – concerned that their kids are being fed junk food at schools. Among U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-approved foods are, shockingly, Doritos, Cheetos and single-serving sized cups of Lucky Charms.

While policymakers overhaul the nation’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) that drive school lunch policy, there are commonsense steps parents can take to set their kids up for success.

Here are five.

Don’t Forget Breakfast

Fasting through breakfast can be a good idea for adults, but for kids, it remains a meal to anchor the days. Cereal is not a "breakfast of champions," however. Even "stone-ground oats" are just a bowlful of starch that, upon eating, turns to sugar.

Eggs (cooked any style) are perfect, especially with their price tag continuing to drop. Don’t worry about cholesterol in the yolks, either. That myth was disproven more than a decade ago – and in any case, never applied to children. Whole eggs are far better than egg whites for building muscle, and eggs are sometimes dubbed "nature’s multivitamin," because they contain 12 essential vitamins and 14 minerals as well as choline, an essential nutrient linked to cognitive function.

Fill Up on Protein

To avoid hunger and maintain stable energy levels throughout the day, kids should prioritize protein and healthy fats. Meat sticks or a bag of jerky are great options. These are currently the fastest-growing snack category in the U.S., with new options like "prime rib" and "Buffalo." These are your classic "nutrient-dense" food. Opt for those low in sugar.

Deli meat and cheese roll-ups are also high in protein and very filling. Take anything from high-end prosciutto to everyday deli ham, add a slice of cheese, roll up, secure with a toothpick and you have the American version of some favorite foods of those healthy, long-lived Italians. This is a far better option than carrot and celery sticks, which are mostly water and about as filling as a lettuce leaf.

Despite meat’s bad rap, it is a top source of complete protein and can lead to higher grades. One study even showed that children provided a daily meat supplement outperformed those who hadn’t on general intelligence tests.

Lay Off the Carbs

To avoid the blood-sugar roller coaster, which shoots up after eating carbohydrates before crashing back down, kids should avoid gorging on too many starches and sugars. Blood sugar whiplash not only leads to low energy and erratic moods, but can also impede concentration, and – crucially – drive food cravings.

To that end, skip the fruit roll ups. Counterintuitively, raisins and other dried fruits are also highly concentrated in sugar and a potent way to spike blood sugar. Fresh fruit is a better option – although choose those lower in sugar, like strawberries or blueberries over high sugar options like bananas and watermelons (which are still preferable to fruit roll ups).

Also, steer clear of the granola bars. Even some popular "nut" bars can be surprisingly high in sugar, so check the label first. While a Snickers bar has 28 grams of sugar–many energy bars have that or more! Stick to low-sugar and low-carb options.

Cut Thin to Win

For those who believe a sandwich is the lunchbox centerpiece, the trick is maximizing the "filling-to-bread" ratio. Choose a thin bread to keep grains low and pack a punch on the fillings: slices of roast beef, turkey or ham, with tomatoes, lettuce and a generous amount of mayonnaise or ranch dressing for healthy fats and taste.

It’s worth investing in a "bento box" style lunch-box to fill up the containers with healthy, home-cooked options that don’t need packaging. For example, left-overs from dinner (chicken, steak, avocado slices) can double as the next day’s lunch. This solution not only avoids ultra-processed ingredients, but also saves time: the ultimate win-win for busy parents.

Reform the Dietary Guidelines

Finally, parents should keep the pressure on the Trump administration to make meaningful reforms to the dietary guidelines. Updated jointly every five years by the USDA and Department of Health of Human Services, these are more than suggestions. They govern policy-making around school lunches and are the reason why your children are served waffles and orange juice for breakfast but will never see a fresh egg.

With almost one in five children now obese, it’s clear the status quo isn’t working. The Trump administration has indicated a change of course is imminent. For the sake of our kids, they need to get it done.