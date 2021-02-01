Gutfeld on the Washington Post saying Trump shouldn't have a presidential library

The Washington Post has made a surprising suggestion -- Donald Trump deserves no presidential library.

I could list the reasons why, or you could just look them up in Trump's presidential library...but, oh wait: no library!

But you probably know them by heart: He's evil. Republican. Orange.

But it’s just another example of the great erase. Before they used to rewrite history but that meant they had to learn it first. And learning hurts. So now they just eliminate it.

TWITTER EMPLOYEES HEAVILY FAVORED BIDEN OVER TRUMP AHEAD OF 'PRICELESS' BAN

Which saves time. You don't have to burn books if you torch the whole library.

Of course, this idea proves that if anyone needs a library -- it's Trump -- because no president has been so picked apart before. And it continues, a month after he left office.

"Trump" is a word in the headlines of most mainstream papers every day. Because obsessions are hard to quit.

The library should really be about them: the dying media class.

You could have an entire wing devoted to the Russia collusion hoax…

Video montage

The impeachment obsession…

Video montage



And who can forget the Kavanaugh hearing?

Video montage

We could add another whole floor just on the threats made toward the administration and its supporters -- half the country.

Call it the Kathy Griffin annex of derangement. And another floor just on CNN's media misinformation with a dunking booth for a robot Jim Acosta. Or get the real one! -- He might be free and he loves getting dunked on.

The point is, we can’t rely on the people we rely on now, like, say, Jim Acosta to give the news straight and they just get older, dumber and their lies stickier.

Soon, they'll be saying Biden birthed these amazing vaccines, as well as those Middle East peace agreements.

Anyway, you know the library is going be entertaining, perhaps with a 3-D hologram of Trump personally giving you a tour.

It could be the greatest library, ever.

And of course, there will be books. Thousands of them. They'll all be "The Art of the Deal," but what did you expect?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on February 1, 2021.

