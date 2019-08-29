Gutfeld on voters dreading the 2020 election

A USA Today survey claims Americans are facing the next election with a "dominant" sense of dread.

Apparently, if the candidate a voter supports loses, then roughly 40 percent of those voters will not be confident that the election was fair.

So the election may be over on that first Tuesday in November, but come Wednesday, the debate over its legitimacy begins.

Whose fault is that?

Look at the media. The media spent three years chasing the flame of Russian collusion only to turn up with empty, charred hands.

You think that didn't mess with America's minds?

That’s the irony: CNN and MSNBC did way more to undermine our election system than the Russians simply by exaggerating that narrative in order to unseat the "orange monster" they despised.

Putin must be thinking about the upside of having a free press -- look what it did for him in America!

He achieved more through Jeff Zucker and Rachel Maddow than a farm of Russian bots spending a hundred grand on Facebook ads ever could.

That story collapsed, yet the obsessed media didn't stop. They're still seeing Russians in their sleep. That’s hurt us.

The media, out of bitterness over a defeat they could not move past, has left us with a country questioning whether any election could be legitimate.

And not because Russians might collude with Trump.

But because media always colludes with Democrats.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Aug. 29, 2019.

