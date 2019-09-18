Gutfeld on Reason debunking Trump rally hate crime study

God knows I bash the media every chance I get. So today, I'm going to do the opposite.

After the El Paso shooting, a striking statistic appeared – a 226 percent jump in hate crimes linked to Trump rallies – based on a study that had yet to be peer-reviewed. It went everywhere.

Thankfully, everywhere included Reason Magazine, which independently analyzed the thing. And then the magazine also analyzed the effect of Hillary Clinton’s campaign rallies using the same framework.

The magazine found that Clinton’s rallies led to a greater increase in hate crimes than Trump rallies! Reason just exposed what happens when junk science marries the media. It creates really stupid offspring.

The study had compared counties with rallies to others without them. Political rallies are held near large populations where crime numbers are higher.

No surprise. Big cities where rallies took place had a few incidents of hate, unlike small towns without rallies.

Reason showed that you can do the same thing researchers did to Trump's rallies to Clinton's rallies.

How could the media fall for this? Well, they wanted to fall for it.

It’s how you got Covington, Brett Kavanaugh and Jussie Smollett. Liberals sell that crap to people who need to believe the same thing they believe.

Maybe they can report on that crime, since that business model seems closer to a felony than it does to journalism.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Sept. 18, 2019.

