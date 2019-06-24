Gutfeld on Trump serving a third term

Here’s a theory --

In most contests, the team having more fun, wins.

And the team that loses its sense of humor, loses - period.

Take Friday, when President Trump posted a meme predicting he'll be president for ever. And ever.

Normal people, i.e. people not in the media, and therefore not under the spell of irrational obsessions, saw this as light-hearted trolling, mocking the Triggered Trump Critics like this fella:

Bill Maher: “If he loses, Trump, he won’t go. I’ve been saying that since before he got elected.”

And he was a comedian - once.

It’s so obvious it hurts. But still the media reports Trump’s jokes as dire warnings.

Here’s a Mediaite headline, screaming: "Trump posts insane Twitter video threatening to be president for eternity.”

"Threatening."

What moron writes this stuff? It’s hard to say: they got a staff of them.

I'm anxiously awaiting their expose on why the chicken really crossed the road. Or does time really fly if you throw a clock through the air? I bet that gets three Pinocchios.

How did these people get so – to use the medical term – stupid?

Well, the media, once operating under the guise of journalism, are now just hall monitors and pundit-finks. Their job reduced to screaming "look what someone said on TV! It’s a joke – but not to us!"

They barely get out of bed anymore. Their workplace attire: sweatpants and an open bathrobe.

But that's today’s media: reporting on you, as you make them the butt of the joke. Like Chuck!

Chuck Todd: You’ve joked about a third term, you’ve joked about these things.

Trump: I only joke. I joke and say ‘watch, I will drive Chuck Todd crazy.’

Chuck Todd: You will accept the result. And you will accept – whatever happens in 2020.

Trump: Sure.

Chuck Todd: You lose, you’re gonna be – you’re not gonna like it, but you’ll walk out.

Trump: Sure. In fact, I said in a speech recently, I said ‘watch, we’ll drive the media crazy – let’s go for a third term, and then a fourth,’ and some of the media said ‘he’s going to do it!’

What a treat – the trolls reporting on how they got trolled. It’s too easy, and almost unfair.

To think we're gonna have at least two, three, or four terms of this.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 24, 2019.

