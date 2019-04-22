Gutfeld on the Islamic terror attack in Sri Lanka

Militant Islamic terrorists killed hundreds in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

But what’s key, beyond the horror, was that the targeted country was aware of the threat. This nugget is from USA Today:

The country’s "prime minister... and his Cabinet were unaware of the intelligence until after the attacks because of political dysfunction."

Political dysfunction.

Which is really code for "deadly incompetence," and "taking your eye off the ball."

It’s something to remember as our media invites us to chase phantoms of their own making.

Lost in fever dreams over collusion, obstruction, impeachment, hate hoaxes, Stormy and Avenatti ... is that real evil still stalks the planet.

Terror is liquid - always seeking the path of least resistance, and that path is often carved by our own distractions, sparked by those who see politics as far more important than our safety.

Which is why terror couldn’t compete with the Mueller report, even on Easter. Nothing matters except winning that news cycle.

But hey: it happened far away, and in America, it’s a peaceful time -- but only because there are people you don't know making sure it’s peaceful, until one day when terror strikes us at home, as it has before.

We can't forget that America is terror-target number one, and that our number one priority isn’t impeachment, but security. Our borders, grid, landmarks, water, food supply. Everything's up for grabs in a time where terror has smartphones too.

And, when something big finally strikes, winning a news cycle looks more than petty - it's downright dangerous.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on April 22, 2019.

