Gutfeld on the halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime performance is getting a lot of attention.

Many agreed Shakira-Lo was amazing. You had two famous beautiful women, both superbly athletic, dancing their hearts out. And you had a ton of back-up dancers and little clothing.

In fact, the “dancer to clothing” ratio was 50:1. For every 50 dancers, there was only one pair of pants.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S DAUGHTER EMME JOINS HER FOR SUPER BOWL LIV HALFTIME SHOW

So what’s not to love?

Well, maybe some of the stripper-inspired moves were inappropriate for family viewing. Meaning kids -- Things I don't have, thank God!

But the media gets two bites on this apple.

First, to say it's “empowering” because that’s the word of day.

Second, to mock parents of kids who might have found a woman, legs spread, pressing her fingers against her you-know-what, inappropriate. It's not exactly family fare.

But hey, that’s modern entertainment today. It's now one morality fits all, and if you don't like it, that's on you.

The media prefers the prison of two ideas. Either you love it or you're a sexist who hates “empowerment.”

But factually, you can find it entertaining -- but just not for kids. Maybe people should keep that in mind.

Or we could just assume that culture has changed so much it doesn't matter what the brats see, right?

As for “empowerment,” some men embrace it for it gets women to believe that empowerment matters more than scruples. You can conquer sexism by eliminating restraint.

Harvey Weinstein loved “empowerment.” You know, how many times did he say, "You go, girl," then adding, "To my room."

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 3, 2020.

