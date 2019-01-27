Gutfeld on the Covington Catholic students

So what have we learned this week? The media sucks. Yes. I speak of the Covington story in which we realize once again that the media will use anything they can to destroy you, and left unchecked, they won't stop.



If it wasn't for other honest eyewitnesses, the press wouldn't have rested until the teens were frog-marched into the La Brea tar pits. They embraced the video from a sketchy source and pushed it out like cheap meth. Instantly, the teens became this week's media-approved evil.



MICHELLE MALKIN SLAMS LIBERAL MEDIA OVER COVINGTON COVERAGE AFTER A 'BUZZFEED, HOLD MY BEER MOMENT'

And when the media was caught pushing a lie, they blamed everyone but themselves. But thanks to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, we can see media bias in all its glory by comparing her questions of one of the Covington teens to the ones she asked Native American Nathan Phillips:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, ANCHOR, NBC, TO COVINGTON STUDENT NICHOLAS SANDMANN: You owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?



GUTHRIE TO NATHAN PHILLIPS: First question, how are you doing?



GUTHRIE TO SANDMANN: Do you think it was a good idea to start chanting back at the protesters?



GUTHRIE TO PHILLIPS: It has been a whirlwind few days for you. You find yourself on the front

page of every newspaper. How are you doing? And how are you feeling?



GUTHRIE TO SANDMANN: Did anyone say "Build the wall?"



GUTHRIE TO PHILLIPS: You have certainly been through a lot in these last few days.



GUTHRIE TO SANDMANN: What some people see is a young kid with a smirk on his face.



GUTHRIE TO PHILLIPS: Do you think he should have apologized?



GUTHRIE TO SANDMANN: Do you think if you weren't wearing that hat this might not have happened?



GUTHRIE TO PHILLIPS: Have you feared for your safety since all of this has happened?



GUTHRIE TO SANDMANN: There's something aggressive about standing there - standing your ground.



Talk about a contrast. Thanks to Savannah, I now know that standing still is a sign of aggression.

With identity politics, the mob always rules as it stalks a new victim every week.

Watching the media analyze the Covington fiasco is like watching a contestant judging her own beauty pageant: “Oh, look, it seems that I've won again.“

But as their preferred narrative dissolves, and they have no one left to damn, the story magically goes away. Which is why you must always remember this tale to remind yourself of what's possible when the press, the left and social media are properly aligned - they will destroy you.

Take these two: Alyssa Milano and Kathy Griffin - two peas in a putrid pod, camouflaging their drooling hate with fake compassion. These two led the charge in trashing the teens. Milano branded them racists, Griffin wanted them doxed.



So again, why do we let fame excuse people for being [bleep]? I mean the plague is famous and we don't admire that, yet these jerks count on their status to excuse their own jerkiness. But take away their celebrity and they're just your crazy neighbor in a soiled housecoat muttering and sniffing their own fingers.



The third culprit: Twitter. It's a decency subtraction machine, replacing actual face-to-face contact with bored malice. It's a platform where antagonism is its own reward. And let's not forget, all of this [bleep] was brought to you by identity politics which dictates the heroes and the villains – always.



It's a power struggle between oppressor and oppressed and those roles are dictated by the media, academia and entertainment complex. White kids in red hats - oppressor; Native American - oppressed; and those crackpot cultists who initially accosted the teens, they're just delightfully eccentric. With identity politics, the mob always rules as it stalks a new victim every week.

The final culprit - your own eyes. You can't trust them anymore. Viral videos are designed to trick them. They're called viral for a reason. They're highly contagious, and they'll make you puke.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I initially fell for the wrong version of events simply by trusting my own beautiful blue eyes. I was fooled, and I am never fooled. I ignored my own advice, though, which is never rush to judge. But no excuses. If I can fall for this crap, then we can all fall for this crap.



The best bet when something like this shows up on social media: run like hell to the safest space you can find.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD