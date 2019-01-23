Gutfeld on NBC's interview with Covington student

NBC's Savannah Guthrie interviewed Nick Sandman Wednesday, the reluctant face of the Covington controversy:

First up: “Some people”...

GUTHRIE: [What] some people see is a young kid with a smirk on his face.

Hmmm... there's that "some people" again. One day I'd like to meet them. “Some say” it’s Savannah Guthrie.

Then came [Native American activist] Nathan Phillips’ claim of a “Build the Wall” chant – that no one else heard!

GUTHRIE: Did anyone say “build the wall”?

SANDMANN: I never heard anyone say “build the wall” and I don’t think I’ve seen it in any videos.

GUTHRIE [VOICE OVER]: After a review of the videos – NBC News could not hear anybody shouting that “hot button” phrase.

Ah! So no one chanted it. But -- what if they did?

Some say we're letting liberal fascists decide what can’t be said in public.

The Black Hebrew Israelites said things that we can’t repeat here -- but it's "build the wall" that matters most.

It’s a "hot button" issue, some say, which is media speak for "let’s trash you."

Then came the hat.

GUTHRIE: Do you think if you weren’t wearing that hat this might not have happened or it might have been different?

SANDMANN: That’s possible, but I would have to assume what Mr. Phillips was thinking, and I’d rather let him speak for why he came up to us.

Sound familiar? You go out wearing that, clearly, you're asking for it! Cuz you're just a victim of your own "choices and actions."

Here’s how CNN’s Chris Cuomo put it: “You neglect that they were mainly victims of their own choices and actions. Shouldn't we discuss that? I wonder if the hats had anything to do with your muted response.”

Imagine saying that about a feminist protester and her clothes.

Funny how the media -- who claim their speech is always under threat because of Trump -- are now dictating what words are forbidden. Then they blame the victim.

Hell, now standing is hateful.

GUTHRIE: There’s something aggressive about standing there. Standing your ground. You both stood your ground. And it was like a stare down. What do you think of that now when you think about that moment?

SANDMANN: I would say Mr. Phillips has his right to come up to me. I had my right to stay there.

I don't know… Maybe standing is the only thing to do when a stranger beats his drum in your face.

But then Guthrie questioned why the teens would be scared of male adult strangers aggressively taunting them.

GUTHRIE: Did you feel threatened, at all?

SANDMANN: I definitely felt threatened.

GUTHRIE: There were more of you than them, but you felt like they were stronger?

SANDMANN: They were a group of adults and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen next.

OK, so get this. When a teen is standing quietly, somehow that's threatening. But when four crackpots threaten you, that's just good-natured fun!

Meanwhile, the Washington Post whines that the right has seized on their screw-up.

So, after pushing this smear – they’re blaming others for getting caught.

Some say, the outcry prevented the press from doing worse…

So, watching the media analyze this mess, I feel like I'm watching a murderer doing an autopsy on his own victim.

Hmmm... It must be suicide, they declare.

Some say…they suck.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on January 23, 2019.