Gutfeld on Tuesday night’s disastrous debate

The Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina Tuesday night made “Dumb and Dumber” look like “Citizen Kane.” Some call it a disaster. Others call it a train wreck.

I've seen more order in a prison riot.

The constant over- and under-talking created an apt metaphor for Democrats: a daycare center with no supervision and no diapers.

INFLUENTIAL HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS CHAOTIC SOUTH CAROLINA DEBATE A 'DISGRACE'

Now, intraparty debates require infighting. But are they in the same party? Really? They were like different species exchanging battle cries.

Sadly, even the most capable adult, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, could barely tell a joke. It was sad, but not as sad as watching him apologize to a leftist for curbing crime. Because once you do that, they smell blood. And then there’s no forgiveness, only punishment. Unless you're an actual criminal.

But those aren’t the big problems. It’s way worse.

That wasn't a debate. It was a launch party on the Titanic.

You saw the "opposition" toxin at work, where every idea is positioned as "A vs. B." Men vs. women. Black vs. white. Gay vs. straight.

So when you talk about uniting a country, it's met with a smirk. "Unity" means "patriotism," which they view as oppression driven by bigotry.

Incapable of uniting behind American ideals of free markets and free minds, they shout about how bad everything is, even when things are great.

They'll tell you: "But things aren't great for everyone!"

That's true, but your divisive message only makes things worse for those who want to do better. That's the oppositional mindset. Every answer ends with, "Off with their heads." The only way you can do better is if someone does worse. They’ve even managed to politicize a global virus.

That's not a message. It is a virus. And they’re stuck with it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 26, 2020.

