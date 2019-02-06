Gutfeld on last night’s address

The State of the Union speech Tuesday was a good night for President Trump, but a bad one for the media. In tone and tenor, Trump nailed much of it – like his uncompromising rejection of socialism.

The president said: “We are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination and control. We renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Unlike the juvenile tripe put forth by the naive faces of the opposition party, the president’s words speak to the soul of anyone who remembers the Cold War.

Bernie Sanders’ face said it all. How dare Trump badmouth the favorite fantasy of the senator from Vermont who labels himself a democratic socialist?

Still, there was a lot in the State of the Union speech for liberals to like. Shrinking the military footprint. Paid family leave. AIDS funding. Childhood cancer treatment.

Yet all the Democrats can do is stare blankly, with all the seriousness of sad pastry chefs.

How do you know when you've done good? When the people who can’t stand you all look like villains at the end of a “Karate Kid” sequel.

But there was also good stuff for righties. More defense spending. A defense for the unborn. A hardline stance on Russia and China. NATO nations paying their fair share.

If I didn't know any different, I'd say there was something for everyone. And Trump did stress unity.

The president said: “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good…. We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction.”

Sounds conciliatory. No wonder the media hated it

Van Jones said on CNN: “I saw this as a psychotically incoherent speech, with cookies and dog poop.”

John King said on CNN: “Every leader, whatever your party, should be talking about climate change. You can have a debate about what to do about it. But that the president of the United States, at this moment in the world, did not mention climate change in even a sentence is, just frankly, a disgrace.”

Joy Behar said on “The View”: “I have to say the word socialist is becoming a buzzword like liberal and feminist, where the right wing is now taking that word and distorting it. It’s being bastardized, that word!”

Right on cue, they react out of anger and fear – fear that Trump wasn't divisive. That threatens the business model – because conflict leads to profit, and compromise won’t pay the bills.

Then came the reality check from CBS: 76 percent of viewers actually approved of the speech. What a contrast with the Dems and the media. Could it be they were facing the wrong direction all this time?

This is why the Democratic response – written before Trump’s speech – fell flat. It was like an NFL commercial after a final play. You know who won, so why stick around for that?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 6, 2019.

