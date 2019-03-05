Gutfeld on Google’s surprising wage gap

For years the media have told us that men get paid way more than women for the same work. But when you look closely at the details, the difference shrinks. Or disappears.

Take Google, which has been accused of underpaying female workers. But when they investigated this charge, they found, that Google was underpaying … men!

There goes another narrative.

GOOGLE'S SELF-REVIEW FINDS MALE SOFTWARE ENGINEERS ARE PAID LESS THAN WOMEN FOR SAME WORK

Now, this should be good news. Its progress for women. Instead, however, advocates and their supportive media simply say that equal pay masks a more hidden discrimination.

Now why would they say that? Two reasons.

First, for many advocates progress is bad. Because an end to inequality means the advocates are out of work. So their role is less about helping people than ensuring a livelihood.

Second, you lose a villain. Every day it gets harder to say men have an edge. Look at education. More women graduate from college than men.

Look at workplace death or injury. Men lead by a mile. In fact, look at all the grim stats from heart attacks to suicides to the ultimate gauge: life span. Men are screwed from top to bottom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But in today's media landscape, gender progress is a zero-sum game. Meaning to elevate women, you must hammer men. And if you say something like "fathers matter" that has to be an insult to women.

So even though we know both sexes complement each other, the media drives a wedge between the sexes – because it pays. When will it end? As long as their salary depends on conflict: never.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on March 5, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD