Gutfeld on Gillibrand's opioid crackdown

In case you forgot, New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is running for president.

And like all candidates, she won't let ignorance about an issue stop her from talking about it. Take this tweet:

“If we want to end the opioid epidemic, we must work to address the root causes of abuse. That’s why @SenCoryGardner and I introduced legislation to limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to 7 days. Because no one needs a month’s supply for a wisdom tooth extraction.”

What’s that sound like to you?

The invasive hand of the arrogant bureaucrat! "Hey we don’t need these drugs -- so why should you?

Its government excess -- excess in everything but clear thinking -- where you cure individual problems with an overdose of bureaucracy,

And she’s dead wrong on the root causes.

First, you want to target the abuse? It's not pain killers for surgery or acute pain or, hell, wisdom teeth. It’s street fentanyl and the mixing of recreational drugs. It’s multiple drug abuse, not patients looking to ease pain. A 2018 study found that just 1 percent of people on prescription pain medications after surgery actually misused them.

But politicians love the phrase “epidemic," it’s fake-smart, and it only indulges the media, while punishing the lawful.

Here’s what every good doctor knows: all post-surgical pain is different — as is patient response to medications. Body weight's a big factor, for example.

But Gillibrand is your typical hack: targeting the law-abiding while the lawbreakers skate.

So stock up on your painkillers now. If she becomes president, you're gonna need ‘em every time she opens her mouth.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on March 20, 2019.