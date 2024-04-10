GUTFELD: It's now considered a daring move to only let students whose sex is female play in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Next year's plans don't include the trans. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, made up of 241 small colleges, has banned transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, which is great. College sports shouldn't be about men pretending to be women — it should be about athletes pretending to be students.

So the NAIA decided that starting next school year, only students whose sex is female can play in women's sports. Who would think that this is somehow considered a daring move? But that is 2024 for you.

You used to have to fight to the death for a woman to prove your bravery. Now you just have to acknowledge that they exist. So it appears that women's sports are only for women. Sorry Randi Weingarten, you'll have to wrestle with the men. But not everybody in college sports agrees.

ESPN REPORTER QUESTIONS WHETHER TRANS-ATHLETES HAVE ADVANTAGE IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH DAWN STALEY: If you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion.

REPORTER: Do you think transgender women should be able to participate?

STALEY: That's your question that you want to ask, so I'll give you that. Yes. Yes. So now, the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game.

I love this part when she says if you consider yourself as a woman. So womanhood is so precious that anybody can join. No surgery or eyebrow-plucking necessary. You don't even have to learn to cook.

A SEXIST WOULD SAY!

But maybe Staley is thinking ahead, and just like the Marines, she's looking for a few good men. But if you care at all about science and reality and fairness, then they accuse you of being obsessed.

This sentence was actually published in the Washington Post: "Trans-athlete rights have long been the subject of conservative attacks and scrutiny… " Wait, it's long been the subject of conservative attacks? It wasn't around five years ago before Jesse was bald. That's how we measure time at Fox.

It only became a subject when the media and corporations cowered by activists, amplified the tiniest population into a civil rights battle for our time. When the most important thing in the world is that the secretary of health can wear pumps with his jock-strap. But I do love the title "trans-athlete rights."

As if shoulder-length hair and some lipstick suddenly transforms you into a mystical being with more human rights than everybody else. I wish! I still got a speeding ticket when I was pulled over last Halloween. I think it was Halloween. Might have been last week.

And these trans men wouldn't be subject to scrutiny if the left didn't keep demanding we reject everything mankind has learned over the past 150 years about human biology. "Follow the science," they say, "unless it leads you to a prostate."

See, only men have that, but it's OK. But when you refuse to reject centuries of scientific fact, they call you a big meanie. And how about this claim from the Washington Post? "The science surrounding any physical advantages transgender women may retain over cisgender women is unsettled, and research is ongoing."

The science? What science are you citing? What doctor did you ask? This guy? And the Washington Post says this is "unsettled"? No, it's unsettling and obvious. Remember what their motto is? "Democracy dies in darkness." No, the writers are just blind. Because if you use your eyes, this is what you see.

BIDEN TO VETO GOP BILL PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS, CALLS IT ‘DISINFORMATION’ AGAINST TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

They want to gaslight you into not believing your own senses. Take Lia Thomas. It would have to be really dark, and I'd have to be really drunk. So I predict this era will be viewed this way: A social contagion spread via social media, ignited by delusional and unwell people.

It was accelerated by the false compassion of fearful, easily manipulated women and strange men. The goal? To forbid questioning this ideology without you becoming the freak, the transphobe, the outsider. They were punishing you for being normal.

So what about normal women? Well, wokeism has already turned many of them into racists, and now it's turning them into misogynists. They transitioned themselves into everything they hate. It's like they put a mask on reality. And who did it harm most? Girls.

This contagion of gender rejection affected young females the most because they're more likely to be on social media and assume the latest trend as gospel. But now playtime's over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The adults are back in the room, and we're done pretending that you don't know the difference between girls and boys. So you fellas out there that find the NAIA decision a real kick in the n*** — keep your hairy chin up and stop your crying… because your mascara will run.