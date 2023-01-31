As Utah bans gender-affirming care for kids, detransitioned woman sheds light on 'social contagion' in youth

A former transgender youth who has detransitioned back to a woman is speaking out against the "social contagion" of children changing their genders as Utah has become the first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming health care for minors.

"If I'm correct with the numbers, there's been a recent 4,000% increase in trans-identifying youth in America, and I mean, the numbers just don't add up," Prisha Mosley told " America Reports "on Tuesday. "It looks like a social contagion."

The young woman, who had her breasts removed at 18-years-old, said the treatments she received had a "harrowing" impact on her body.

"My body is very difficult. My endocrine system is messed up," she told Fox News. "I have sexual dysfunction. I suffered hair loss on my head and hair growth on my body and years later, I'm still experiencing numbness and pain in my chest after my top surgery."

Mosley hopes Utah’s bans will give children more time to "find helpful therapy for root issues" rather than rushing into medicalization.

"We're not studying de-trans people," she said. "Actually, here in the states, there aren't even medical codes for de-trans people. I'm still coded as a transgender person."

"There's just not research and they haven't found out the devastating side effects of hormones and surgery," Mosley added. "Even if you remain trans and don't detransition, you're on the medical leash for life and will have severe complications."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed a bill banning gender-affirming surgery on minors who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The state's Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure on Jan. 19, two days after the Legislature opened this year's session. Gov. Cox signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk.

Cox said it was important to pause "these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences."

