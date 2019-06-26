Gutfeld on the hypocrisy of the media around the border

Left-wing employees at Wayfair are staging a walkout to protest selling beds to facilities that house migrant children.

Yeah, they’re outraged our government would provide beds to kids.

What's the alternative?

Letting the children lie on the floor covered in foil, like leftovers from those pre-Trump days when no one cared?

Now you have people who, just months ago, laughed off this humanitarian crisis because it didn't serve their politics.

You wonder why America hates these ghoulish hypocrites. When they're not mocking you, they're demonizing you. If you worry about families crossing, you're a "monster."

But when they worry about families crossing? They're heroes.

Screw 'em. Misery didn't matter to them when the crisis wasn't working for them. But now, migrants are a boon for publicity-crazy Democrats and has-been actresses.

Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted a shot of children wrapped in emergency blankets in a detention center — while blaming President Trump for it.

If the time and date hadn't been cropped out of the picture, you'd see it occurred during President Obama's term in office.

Now Nancy's deliberate lie was retweeted 30,000 times. Now 30,000 people are as dumb as she is. For the left, it wasn't a crisis then, and it wasn't a crisis six months ago, when they were focused on "collusion" as a weapon to unseat Trump.

But now, "collusion" has failed. They claim Trump tortures kids, while they deny the same kids their beds.

This is how Democrats are "solving" the border crisis: making it worse.

So no cots for tots. What's next? Boycott dairies that send milk to feed them?

Now they're using pictures of the dead. As if they actually care. They don't.

They're exploiting the suffering just to win an election.

Shame on all of them.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 26, 2019.

