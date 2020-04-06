Gutfeld on the future of the coronavirus debate

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Right now, we're prepping for a huge battle. But it’s not the one you think.

It's over who was right about the pandemic if the outcome turns out to be less devastating than predicted.

The "opinionverse" will fall, once again, into a prison of two ideas. Either the outcome was less calamitous thanks to our hygiene and distancing efforts, or the outcome was less devastating because the threat was over-sold.

STEVE HILTON: TO SAVE ALL LIVES IN THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, WE MUST SLOW THE SPREAD, BUT SPEED THE SHUTDOWN

If you don't believe me, doctors still argue over how they subdued the SARS outbreak from 18 years ago.

Some credit public health practices. Others say SARS just wasn't as destructive as they thought.

The answer to this is probably a mix of both. But that shouldn't matter now, because we're still in the thick of it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And, it's better to be wrong in your overestimation than in your underestimation because that meant good news. And maybe the over-concern helped create the better news that allows you to be mocked for the over-concern!

Do you follow? I barely do.

Still, if we aren't given a light at the end of this tunnel, the public is going to make a light of their own.

True, we are patient and unified. But we need to eat. And more importantly, we need to work. We need a plan, perhaps created by a new bipartisan task force, Dana's idea, to get people back to work in phases.

Quarantine the old. Get the young and immune back to work. Let's have antibody tests and masks galore.

And, of course, some social distancing will remain. Which means no mass gatherings. -- There goes my fan club.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But at some point, the young and the healthy need to get to work. And they just might do so, whether the government says so or not.

Civil disobedience might not come in the shape of a sit-in, but in the form of a thermos of hot coffee and a tool belt.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on April 6, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD