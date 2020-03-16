Gutfeld on the debate in times of pandemic

Sunday's debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., felt like watching a "Lawrence Welk" re-run. It was something from the past that holds no relevance now.

They talked about porous borders, as hardworking people close shops and restaurants.

Climate change predictions that never predict anything? Sorry, we're dealing with real threats now.

Promising to shut down the oil that helps families during a crisis? Give me a break.

Yes, watching two candidates try to out-left each other, when nothing left really works, is surreal.

So, let's note what their priorities were, for so many months.

These candidates didn't even address the virus until a few weeks ago. What did they fill their time with at the debate? Did they bash big pharma, you ask? That's a good question!

"We have a bunch of crooks who are running the pharmaceutical industry," Sanders said. "You need to take on the drug companies. ... We tell the pharmaceutical industry, we tell the big money interests, that this is not a time for profiteering."

Biden said, "We should be able to sue drug companies."

And Sanders also said, "You've got people in the pharmaceutical industry who are saying, 'oh, wow, what an opportunity to make a fortune! ... The drug companies will not rip us off."

Wow! I guess that nonsense wouldn't fly right now, or last night as we rely on drug companies to find a vaccine and save lives.

But I'm sure there was something else preoccupied their minds during the debate. Remember impeachment?

Ah, those were the days. When they wasted precious time because all they wanted was Trump's scalp, which prevented them from eyeing real threats.

Which did three things.

One, it occupied efforts that then distracted us from other things, like a really weird outbreak in China. -- Some saw it.

It also further discredited the media. With its "boy who cried wolf" addiction, everything is apocalyptic, so nothing is.

Finally, it reinforces Trump's belief that the media and Democrats are out to get him because they have been out to get him all along!

We always suspected Democrats and the media couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time. We were right.

If only they would walk and just keep going.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on March 16, 2020.

