Gutfeld on Cuomo's Covid Nursing Home Disaster

You've heard the phrase "embarrassment of riches?"

That’s what New York has, if you replace "riches" with "awful, horrible, no good, liars in power who ruin people’s lives and let people die."

Or you can just call them New York Democrats.

First, there's the governor whose staff admits to covering up rest home deaths.

In a just world, Cuomo would be out of office but we also know he's got a brother at CNN.

So when the rest home story worsened, what did his comedic sidekick do?

Tweet at Republicans.

Sadly, he kept the giant Q-tip at home in his prop closet with the ankle weights.

Just an FYI: none of those Republicans were responsible for thousands of dead.

And so on Monday, as the governor, feels the heat, he took the stage.

Whose fault could this be?

NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO: COVID did not get into the nursing homes by people coming from hospitals. COVID got into the nursing homes by staff walking into the nursing home when we didn’t even know we had COVID. Anybody could bring it in. A delivery man brings it in. The heating repair man brings it in. The food service brings it is. Staff person goes home, meets with their family, someone in the family has it, staff member comes back, the staff member brings it in.

See, it’s just not his fault. It’s all those little people!!

But you have got to wonder, how does he know this?

He also blamed a void of information. This is funny given who controls the info.

Him.

How can you forget this?

CUOMO: January 29, 2021: We’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares, 33[%], 28[%] died in a hospital, died in a nursing home. They died.

As bad as Cuomo is -- and he's bad...

He has one ace in the hole.

An "ace-hole," so to speak -- known as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio -- as crime not only rises but turns grisly under his mayoral leadership.

This weekend a fiend in New York City stabbed four people and killed two. He had been recently arrested at least 4 times for violent attacks.

Why was he on the street? Well, maybe he could get COVID in prison.

But where Cuomo’s defense is always steeped in defensive arrogance, De Blasio's is always mindless ambivalence, knowing disorder accelerates the revolution. And the press plays on.

And so, as New York bleeds out, people pack the U-hauls, leaving the rich -- and the insane -- behind.

Maybe they can fight it out.

I'm sure the tickets for that show will be easier to get than "Hamilton."

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 15, 2021.

