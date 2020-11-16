Gutfeld on the violent attacks on the MAGA march

Saturday, thousands of Americans headed to Washington, D.C., in support of President Trump. This peaceful sea of flags made them an easy target for thugs, who attacked the nonviolent, even chucking fireworks at restaurant diners.

After most law-abiding marchers left the rally, thugs descended on stragglers. An elderly couple was attacked. Children were terrified. People beaten, their belongings ripped from them.

Among the attackers: a child sex offender and a journalism student.

Well, the left is a big tent.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS HARASSED, ATTACKED AT MAGA MARCH IN DC AMID CLASHES WITH COUNTER-PROTESTERS; ARRESTS MADE

These videos ended up only on Twitter -- the media ignored them -- saying they left out context.

So, what’s the context that justifies beating up innocent people? That they disagreed with the thugs whom the media defend.

Remember, Trump is Hitler, so violence is accepted.

The AP's report suggests Trump supporters were the perps because, you know, they support Trump.

In 2016, after Trump won, thousands hit the streets--and never left.

Did anyone harass them? Of course not. We don't do that.

The media glorified those marches, claiming that aside from the riots, they were "mostly nonviolent."

Now they're lying again.

Because they think you deserve it.

But if maiming Trump supporters is how they react after they believe they won, what if they thought they lost?

That’s easy.

Cities would’ve burned.

People would die.

Hence the boarded-up buildings.

The fact that the media ignore all of this reveals their complicity, while black-listing people like you, but denying what is obvious is the game.

Which is why the media sticks their collective heads in the sand.

That leaves their butts in the air and on camera.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on November 16, 2020.

