Gutfeld calls out AOC for being in a 'make-believe' world as constituents are murdered

So how was your Valentine's Day?

Kat said she spent the night in cuffs. Well, the ATF had their way. She could have spent it in jail as well. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted a plea to disgruntled exes to share info on former lovers involved in illegal activity.

"Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former or current partner involved in illegal activity? Let us know and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember."

Now you know that I am a law-and-order guy, not the show. That sucks. I mean, the real thing. But this creeps me out, mainly because you never want to rely on bitter exes for anything.

She or he could call 911 and say you're holed up in a basement with an arsenal larger than the Sinaloa? Yeah, cartel, and hip-hop awards combined.

NYC WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH IN APARTMENT, REPEAT OFFENDER ARRESTED: ‘TRAGEDY OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’

When really, yes, when really, you're just eating pizza in your underwear. We call that the Doocy. Anyway, we've actually obtained the first few phone calls to the ATF.

There you go. Nice one. So, yeah, like a drug-sniffing dachshund. This won't catch criminals.

What's next, starting a fight at the Thanksgiving table to see which one of your relatives is strapped? And we all know snitches get stitches.

So look, it was a cute idea, but it helps no one, especially Christina Yuna Lee. She was murdered by a homeless fiend. Talk about a hard right turn.

He allegedly stabbed her 40 times after following her into a Chinatown apartment early Sunday.

The killer? You already know the drill. Living in a shelter because there's no place for the criminally deranged. They should have tried getting him a job as a CNN producer.

He had dozens of arrests and was just busted on Jan. 6, but freed on supervised release. Yeah, supervised release. How does that work?

Unless that means a cop following this psycho around 24/7, I don't want to hear about it anymore because it doesn't work at all.

Meanwhile, actual Jan. 6, 2020, defendants weren't even given bail. So this guy's locked up. He finally figured out how to stay arrested — murder someone.

That's the bar now for inclusion, which coincidentally is the same bar gangs like MS-13 used for initiation because nothing else sticks in a hellscape where felony assault and grand larceny are like ripping off the tag from a mattress.

But hey, if only one of the killer's exes had seen the ATF tweet, who knew? We could have tricked him with a Whitman's sampler or have his ex make a reservation at Applebee's and then slap the cuffs on him during dessert.

But what's the point of having people narc on each other when you don't even lock up the people you already busted? It's the cart before the police horse.

Maybe figure out how to keep these monsters behind bars before you figure out clever ways to grab more. If you need to figure this out, just look at what we did five years ago before Democrats screwed this up.

Right now, heinous criminals roam like free-range chicken and progressive DAs hide from the mayhem they cause. No wonder they love mask mandates. I'd wear a mask too, if I were them.

These crimes keep happening and what follows? Outrage, mostly on Fox. Then it's forgotten. Rinse, blood and repeat.

Many victims are Asian. When will the Asian leaders who represent them do something big? Creating a Cupids 1-800 crime line on Valentine's Day is not enough.

And forget platitudes about stopping Asian hate. Homeless thugs don't read tweets from the mayor's office.

It's up to you, Asian groups, because other groups just aren't that into you. There's no Asian Lives Matter group fighting on your behalf.

Instead, they judge you as a group they're trying to keep out of college, and they call that anti-racist.

And don't expect help from the Dems, either. They literally doubt that women exist. Hell, AOC just blamed the crime surge on the expired child tax credit.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: We don't want to say some of the things that are obvious like, "Gee, the child tax credit just ran out on Dec. 31 and now people are stealing baby formula." We don't want to have that discussion. We want to say these people are criminals, or we want to talk about people that are violent instead of environments of violence and what we are doing to either contribute or to dismantle that.

Yeah, that's what's causing all the smash-and-grabs, the carjackings, the stabbings. What an ignorant statement.

How does she not own at least a dozen cats? Actually, these environments of violence weren't so violent before loons like her got into power. And sorry, lady, we talk about this stuff every day.

I'd ask where you've been, but we all know: planning trips to Florida. We've talked to the victim's family as we poured over the stats, and so far, not one person was beaten to death for baby formula.

In fact, the people struggling in this lockdown economy aren't stealing baby formula at all. They're wondering why they're no longer safe on their way home.

AOC, these victims aren't ideas or political constructs. These are women who bleed to death when they are stabbed.

AOC claimed her life was in danger because of a riot in a building she wasn't even in, but dismisses actual murder as a problem over taxes. What's next? Her critics are sexually frustrated?

Christina Yuna Lee wasn't butchered to death over baby formula in an environment of violence.

She was a young Asian woman followed to her home where that became an environment of violence that AOC and her side helped create while living in a safe, make-believe, abstract world.

If they dusted the murder scene for prints, they may not have found yours, AOC, but your bad ideas were an accessory.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the February 15, 2022 edition of "Gutfeld!"