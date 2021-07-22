Greg Gutfeld: Our government created an artificial danger to keep us divided

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While crime spreads like a virus on a plane full of Democrats, at least we know true justice is being done.

A Florida man has been sentenced to eight months in jail for breaching the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 carrying a Trump flag. The only surprise: he didn't get life without parole.

Now, we're not liberals. We get it. You do the crime, you do the time.

We got that from Baretta, for anyone who's reading who's younger than 75.

But, you can still question the penalty. And, you know, if you were BLM, you would be a-ok. But it's obvious that they overdid the sentencing. In fact, they even admit it.

TUCKER CARLSON: WE ARE WITNESSING THE MOST AGGRESSIVE CRACKDOWN ON CIVIL LIBERTIES IN OUR LIFETIME

As one assistant U.S. attorney said, "it will send a loud and clear message" so there won't be a next time.

But you have to worry when you become a message because then you're screwed. It's a threat, like finding a horses' head in your bed, or a book signed by Andrew Cuomo.

Sentencing should only be for the crime, and not for a greater message, especially a message so manufactured.

You heard it yourself, the breach was the worst thing since the Hindenburg, the JFK assassination, and synchronized swimming all rolled into one.

CNN GUEST: I believe that Jan. 6 was, in fact, a second kind of civil war.

JOE BIDEN: The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war.

MSNBC GUEST: The most serious threat to our democracy since our Civil War.

MSNBC GUEST: Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11 because it's continued to rip our country apart.

JOE BIDEN: The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat, literally…we're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.

Wow, it's like they're all working from the same script. Talk about sending a message, and man, they are on message. The media, the democrats, and even the judges.

CHENEY BACKS PELOSI REJECTION OF REPUBLICAN LEADER MCCARTHY CHOICES FOR JAN. 6 PANEL

But why send a message about this and not other things that are killing people. And I'm not talking about climate change or misgendering your friend Danny.

Hundreds of people arrested in riots last year have all had their charges dismissed. This includes people who threw projectiles at cops, burned private property, assaulted civilians, and of course, there was the looting and the destruction of businesses.

In Minneapolis alone, you have over a half-billion dollars in damages. 1,500 properties damaged, 150 buildings set on fire, countless police injured.

Maybe it's hard to prosecute mobs in masks, but imagine if the government had devoted the time and resources to punish these thugs with the same intensity they devoted to hunting down trespassing grannies who didn't wear masks.

Stores could be open again in minority neighborhoods. Parked cars wouldn't get air-conditioned by broken windows. We could get MS-13 down to MS-5 or 6.

But they didn't. Instead, they egged on the civilians to narc on each other. They turned America into a nation of mafia rats because they hate anything that smells like Trump.

So, ignoring the helpless cries of citizens, our government created an artificial danger to keep us divided. That America is now at the mercy of a White supremacist movement, not a crime wave that's paralyzing cities across the country. Yet, we know which one is real and which one isn't.

FLORIDA MAN INVOLVED IN CAPITOL RIOT SENTENCED TO 8 MONTHS IN PRISON IN CLOSELY WATCHED FELONY CASE

Even the judge who sentenced the Capitol hill guy used the same exact words from the media.

Judge Randolph Moss told the guy, "Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself."

Now, you can say that about the crime wave, but they won't.

And that sentiment about January 6 had already been put into play over and over by the media, that this day threatened democracy.

Of course, the Capitol reopened, and our dear leaders were back to pretending to work within hours.

Meanwhile, countless businesses will never come back since the crime wave began.

There are the dead who paid the price for the cowardice of liberal leaders.

Remember David Dorn? You should. Because the media won't.

But good for you, judge. You got some misguided nutter tossed in the clink. You saved democracy.

Not really, you just parrotted the media's message, which is: Who cares about criminal gangs, we got the dumb White protestor covered.

here are some San Francisco locals describing what it's like to run a business now overrun by looters.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: They are literally just taking it from the store. They are taking it and running.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: The bottom window is now boarded up because someone broke into our store one night.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: They just come in and they grab anything.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: They casually come in, grab what they need, and walk out.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: I ran up to stop them, and they kind of threatened everyone here, took what they wanted to, and left.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCAL: It's been going on for a year and a half now. It's really bad.

But I bet they're all really relieved they sentenced the guy from Jan. 6. All those thieves must have been flaky Trump supporters.

POLICE POINT TO BIGGER PROBLEM AS LATEST SHOPLIFTING VIDEO EMERGES, CRIME SOARS

But AOC will tell you those criminals are only stealing bread to feed their families as they funnel the goods through an elaborate fencing network, making millions for syndicates.

Man, has she gone quiet on that.

So, the government has made a choice. It's not based on justice, but on fear. Terrified of the elite activist class, they decided to let the mob steal while locking up crackpots in funny hats.

The guy didn't hurt anyone or damage property. What's he going to tell his cellmate he's in for - loitering?

So he's political collateral damage, a Trump supporter, what the media sees as sub-human. No recipient of mercy. The security of a country is now less important than sheer political revenge.

They want you crushed like the wheels on Brian Stelter's desk chair.

I wonder what the Angry White Male has to say.

Tom Shillue, Angry White Male: (Thinking) Sure is great taking a walk and being in peace with my thoughts. you know, it's so strange that those same politicians who pushed for lockdowns and then encouraged those violent protests that led to the destruction of cities now want to decriminalize shoplifting and property crimes, which will further hurt America's small businesses. I mean, I just can't think of any reason for it at all. (Out loud) Don't say great reset, it will make you seem crazy. Did I just say something?

He is crazy, but I wonder what the Angry Black Male has to say.

Tyrus, Angry Black Male: What it is, what it was, what it shall be. This is Tyrus, ‘nough said. … What? Yes, what happened on Jan. 6, everyone involved that was arrested, seen on video, is being given some stiff sentences, as they should. It was a bad thing. I don’t believe in what-about-ism, and I'm not taking one from the other, but I am saying this: everyone that broke into a building, burned down a building, stole a bottle of water up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to stores and buildings, should also be given the same stiff penalties. Just putting it out there: fair is fair. The law is the law. Leave politics out of it. that's it.

So one last quiz: What is a true threat to democracy? Citizens breaching the Capitol? Maybe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Or a government enlisting private companies to curb your freedom of speech while turning your neighbors and relatives into a bunch of squealers. Or how about that same government pretending the crime wave is merely a distraction from unseen and unnamed White terrorists.

I think you already know that answer. The problem is, it doesn't matter.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the July 22, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"