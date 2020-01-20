Gutfeld on the New York Times endorsements

In 1964, the New York Times endorsed a Democrat for president.

In 1968, it was also a Democrat.

In 1972, it was a Democrat. In 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, it was more Democrats.

So, what a shock it was when the Times made a bold move in 2020: endorsing a Democrat!

Sorry, make that two Democrats. Yes, in case one gets a flat, we've got a spare!

That's the Times’ definition of “breaking with convention.” Doubling down on the same old, same old. That’s how the media gatekeepers see the world. The only choices available to you come from a wide range... of leftists.

Do you go left, really left, or really, really left? In any case, you never go right. That'd be evil.

Here, they picked a traditional liberal and a leftist who makes Che Guevara look like Barry Goldwater.

Really, this is about Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The endorsement is another example of the media elbowing Sanders out of the way. This, after CNN’s hit job on him at the debate. There was also Joy Reid damning Bernie with a body-language expert on her program.

Joy Reid hiring a lie detector is like Charlie Sheen hiring a drug-sniffing dog. Remember those anti-gay posts that she claimed were the product of a hack?

It’s clear what the establishment media are doing: deciding who they want, who they don't want, and then making everyone fall in line.

They look at the country, and instead of seeing a strong, prosperous economy, they see themselves out of power. And, they want their power back, even if it means killing that prosperity. The good news is that you now see the media's distaste for you out in the open.

But ,please don’t return the favor and call them “hacks.” That's just mean.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 20, 2020.

