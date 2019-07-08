Gutfeld on Joe Biden's apology

"Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception it may have caused anybody."

Finally, former Vice President Joe Biden has apologized.

Not for being a sleepy veep, but for admitting that he could work with people he disagreed with, including awful Democrats from his very own party.

To make his point he used segregationists who were the backbone of the Democratic party.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where deliberate misinterpretation is weaponized.

Kamala Harris knew Biden wasn't being racist, and that he wasn't complimenting segregationists. On the contrary: it was their heinousness that served the example well.

Everybody knows that. But as long as there's room to slide in a "gotcha," there's room to gain an edge. Among Democrats, saying "gotcha" is speaking truth to power.

Joe's example of being able to work with racists became Joe throwing slumber parties with cross-burners while they braided each other’s hair and wrote each other love poems in their yearbooks.

So now Biden limps along, like an injured gazelle on the Serengeti, unaware that this apology is the first in a long line of ones he'll be giving. One is never enough, and two is just the appetizer. He'll be apologizing until the dessert is served and the check comes.

Joe's been around a long time. For today’s left, just being alive in the past is proof of collaboration and worthy of a witch-burning. And remember, Joe was born less than 100 years after the end of slavery.

So I want to feel bad for Joe. But then I remember what he said in 2018: "These Republicans don't want working class people voting. They don't want black folks voting."

And in 2012, he said, "They're going to put y'all back in chains!"

Biden could smear with the best, and what goes around comes around. Today, everything comes around.

Until Joe goes away.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on July 8, 2019.

