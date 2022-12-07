GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk's Twitter has done more to stop child exploitation in one month than the last 10 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Wednesday day, everybody. Yeah, I just want to take all of you home, eat you. Tonight, I once again want to talk about my pickleball partner and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. So, as you know, he just fired some dude named Jim Baker. I know there's like 100, Jim Baker's not including the ones who cook pie in a stadium. Thank you. Jim Baker. Alright, you're all jerks.

This Jim Baker was Twitter's deputy general counsel who had allegedly suppressed internal documents about suppressing the Biden laptop story. Yes, he was apparently suppressing the news about the previous suppression of news, that's a lot of suppression. Worse than sharing a hot tub after eating a Chipotle suppression. You know what I mean, huh, you do. But now he just got suppressed. Musk tweeted that "in light of concerns about Baker's possible role in suppression of information... He was exited from Twitter today." "Exited" I love that, it's like getting fired, but with a trapdoor that dumps you straight into a well full of poop. Yeah, that's been my dream.

TWITTER ABLAZE AS ELON MUSK FIRES LAWYER INVOLVED IN SUPPRESSING LAPTOP STORY, 'RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX'

Now, this is the same Jim Baker, who was a former counsel to the FBI who helped push the Steele dossier hoax. He was Jim Comey's legal counsel. But if you listen to the media, you'd think Elon just laid off a 68-year-old, legally blind, blue haired cleaning lady with a prosthetic leg and stage three lung cancer. Get out of here, Gertrude, and take your oxygen tank with you. Yeah, it's true.

Now, Musk is suspicious that Baker scrubbed the Twitter files before Matt Taibbi had unveiled them last Friday, perhaps keeping the FBI's name out of everything. And you got to wonder why a former FBI counsel is your censor. It's like having a fox do your chicken coop head count. So Musk's words are like music to our ears. Finally, somebody not just talking about free speech, but doing something to actually defend it.

Once again, it's all about transparency, something the media hates more than our president does diaper rash. And while the media is busy bitching about the changes he's making within the company, like ex-employees having to get jobs where the lunchrooms don't have a masseuse, Musk has been busy tackling a massive problem head on, child porn. It's been a problem on the platform for years, even longer than Dana's relentless pictures of dogs. Just last year alone, there were nearly 87,000 reports of child exploitation on Twitter, yeah who wouldn't want to expose that problem, right? There's not enough sunlight in the universe to disinfect that puddle of depravity. But under Musk, that's exactly what he's doing, instituting a zero tolerance policy, which should be the policy for every platform, person and yes, fancy handbag maker.

ELON MUSK REVEALS WHAT LED TO TWITTER SUPPRESSING HUNTER BIDEN STORY IN 2020

Over the past few weeks, a cybersecurity expert has been working alongside Twitter's revamped Trust and Safety Team. It's updated its ability to detect abuse content at a faster, more efficient and more aggressive speed. And I, for one, can't wait to see the media's criticism of this. So what if you're stopping child porn, you're doing it for the richest white man alive, you should be ashamed of yourself. So far, the suspension rate on accounts that harbor this gross stuff has doubled. And I can hear the lefties now, "yeah, that's great, but some account with the handle @getterdone66 just misgendered Admiral Levine. What are you going to do about that? You transphobe." 44,000 accounts were taken down, including many that tried to bypass detection using code words and other tricks. Again, that's in a single day. By comparison, it took over a month for Twitter to remove 57,000 similar accounts in India.

So he's done more good in the last week than all the media and D.C. polls have ever done and don't forget, he's African-American, South African. So under Musk, isn't it true that Twitter has done more to stop child exploitation in the last month than probably the last ten years?

ELON MUSK INTERVIEW: It is true – yes – Twitter's done more to stop child exploitation in the last month than probably the last ten years.

OUSTED TWITTER COUNSEL JIM BAKER VETTED 'TWITTER FILES' WITHOUT ELON MUSK'S KNOWLEDGE, MATT TAIBBI REVEALS

Hmm. Yes. An evil, rich white man did that. And we should point out that the trade of child porn was well known. Twitter was even sued over it. Which makes it amazing that the media looks at the pre-Musk period as the good old days. That's like bragging about your frequent flier miles from Jeffrey Epstein's jet. It's weird. I don't know if you've been on Twitter lately, but it's better if you ignore the media who cut-and-paste tweets. The swarming bots are gone. There are fewer hate tweets, not that I care, except that we were told that that would get worse, and it didn't, surprise, another lie from the government in yet another lie from this clown.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Twitter is facing very real and very serious questions about the rising volume of anger, hate and antisemitism on their platform and how they're letting it happen.

Hmm. She's the only one who could make Brian Williams gripe that she stretches the truth. Yeah, she lies more than I did when I was dating. Someday we'll open her binders and see they were filled with comic books. So you got less hate, less child exploitation, that seems like an improvement. I mean, is this what the Democrats would be for? Instead, liberals complain that Republicans care too much about such things. Next, they'll say fighting child exploitation is white supremacy, if they haven't already learned.