Greg Gutfeld: Conflict is the media's vaccine against loneliness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Remember the good old days when the press could crap all over the unvaccinated?

John Berman: this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated// if the unvaccinated are not to blame, who is?"// Bill de Blasio: the anti-vaxxers are criminal at this point // they are taking away the future of this country. // Joe Scarborough: it’s all, ‘I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody // Gavin Newsom: "it’s like drunk drivers, you don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life // Chris Cuomo: part of the metric here is ignorance, but part of it is also arrogance, this misplaced sense of righteous indignation, and resistance that they believe is a false manifestation of freedom // Don Lemon: all these people are saying, "I don’t want to put this stuff in my body" — they’re out drinking on the weekend and putting other substances in their bodies that’s way worse for them than a vaccine. So, come on. Let’s be real.

Wasn't that fun!!! We really gave it to those mindless hicks out in the sticks, right! The message: instead of getting vaxxed, these white, mouth-breathing cretins are speaking in tongues, handling snakes and watching Fox News. And therefore, killing the rest of us.

But then that narrative changed. Something happened.

After people like me pointed out that actually, it's not white folks running from the vaccine -- we all know White people can't run -- it's Black folks, Brown folks, too, who are pretty shy about getting the vax. In fact, the rates of unvaccinated is way a higher among minorities in cities like Manhattan.

According to New York City’s own data, about two thirds of adults are vaccinated, but Black New Yorkers are at 31 percent, and Hispanics at 42 percent. So now - the obnoxious finger-pointing mysteriously disappeared - much like one of governor Cuomo’s hands during a selfie.

And once again the press hoped no one noticed how wrong they were on this. Go ahead. Ask them - are nonwhite vaccine residents just as stupid, arrogant and murderous as Whites?

We're waiting. Morning Joe? Chris Cuomo? Don Lemon? How about you President Joe? Shouldn't you be as upset as those folks in the city as you are in the sticks? Or does that require consistency - things the Democrats lack?

So, why did the media focus only on White right-wingers? Well it creates endless opportunities for self-righteous drivel from TV hosts. It could be anything - climate, taxes, law enforcement, gender, race. They turn everything into a far less entertaining version of pro-wrestling. They always need a villain.

So, much like Amtrak. The truth doesn't turn a profit for cable news. Which may be why the media only likes to do the fun racist stuff. Yeah, it must be the fans of Larry the Cable Guy who are killing us!

These nonvaxed are the same idiots who voted for Trump, speeding around in pickup trucks, listening to country music while brushing their remaining teeth with grits and gravy. They probably even like America God forbid. But now the data says otherwise.

So where is the media on this? They're not even bothering to address the Black communities. But I guess if you can't divide us, then why bother doing anything helpful.

I mean, you could help get the pro-vax message to Black communities, but I guess it’s more fun to cleave a country in two.

I wonder what the angry Black male has to say?

Tyrus, Angry Black Male: So, you blame something on one group because it fits your narrative, but come to find out it was another group? So, instead of talking about blame or educating the right group you just keep pretending it’s the wrong group? That doesn’t make me angry, it makes me sad. You’re so ignorant and racist that you lied to everybody so I guess that means you’re consistent. So that means you’re consistently full of s***.

In New York City -- Bill de Blasio just introduced a vaccine passport to the city, where Trump got 23 percent of the vote in 2020. So it's not the righties that he's after. The new passport system - calls for showing proof of vax to enter gyms, restaurants and entertainment venues - which judging by the stats I just mentioned, effectively bans most Blacks. Just like the Dems did to them during their classic Jim Crow days.

So who's the Hitler now? If 70 percent of Black New Yorkers are unvaccinated... They're the ones getting banned. Talk about "white privilege".

Imagine if Trump had done this. CNN would be handing out the pitchforks. By the way, it's odd that the left says you can't be expected to present an ID to vote - but you must show vaccine proof everywhere else.

Why not allow absentee vaccine proof with no signature verification dropped off by people who hate vaccines? I mean: there's a hole in their plan you could drive a bus full of illegal immigrants through.

So you can't demand proof of vaccine at the border, but you can do it at the Times Square Applebee’s. Makes sense: their jalapeño poppers are more dangerous than any virus from a Chinese lab.

So, will Chris Cuomo call the 70 percent of Black New Yorkers, ignorant? What do you think? He's probably too busy creating strategies to defend his brother from grabbing women’s breasts?

I suppose the vaccinated White libs must be secretly pleased. More open seats at the bar, more empty tables at their favorite trendy restaurant. And it’s nice to have a break from all the murders their policies have led to.

But if you judged the Dems the way they judge everyone else – then this would be racist. But we aren't Democrats, thank God. We just want people to do the right thing. Black, White, you name it.

I think it's a good thing to get the vaccine, if your doctor says you can. I know people who are gung-ho about it... And people who are "hell-no" about it. Some of these people I love. But none of them fit into the neat little categories the media loves to bash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The press just feels good about making other people feel bad. Conflict is their vaccine against loneliness.

Thank God we're blessed with a natural immunity against this horses***. It's called seeing everyone as Americans.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the August 4, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"