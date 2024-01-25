Governor pledges to ship razor wire to Texas if Biden stops Abbott

A Republican governor of an interior state pledged to drive in razor wire on the border herself if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is stopped by President Biden or federal forces from retaining operational control of a park in Eagle Pass.

Meanwhile, the U.S. congressman who represents the area warned Biden would be an "idiot" to commence a standoff or worse with Texas National Guard members now using the park, as parallels were drawn to the last instance of National Guard federalization 67 years ago.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News that Abbott is doing the right thing by standing firm after a Supreme Court ruling in which two conservative justices sided with the liberals to vacate a lower court's order preventing U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing the park, which has reportedly been a high-traffic illegal migrant arcade. The court’s decision allows Border Patrol agents to cut concertina wire that Texas had installed along the border near Eagle Pass while litigation continues.

"I'll drive in more razor wire from South Dakota if I have to, for [Abbott] to do his job," Noem told "America Reports."

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT TORCHES CITY LEADERS AS SCHOOLS USED TO HOUSE MIGRANTS

"What people forget is that governors are commanders-in-chief. We're responsible for the men and women of our National Guard. It's a heavy responsibility that weighs on our shoulders, and so we never engage our National Guard soldiers and those men and women unless it's incredibly important."

In defying the order, Abbott said earlier this week the federal executive branch has a constitutional duty to enforce laws protecting states, and that the Founders intended for states not to be victim to the whims of a "lawless president."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also indicated they stand with Abbott.

Noem said that, despite being hundreds of miles north of Mexico, she long ago declared the border a "war zone," and has sent her state's guard to deployments at the border multiple times to do the Biden administration's job.

She added that the agents under Biden's control similarly don't support their own boss' lax handling of the crisis.

SPEAKER JOHNSON CONFRONTS BIDEN ON MULTIPLE ISSUES: ‘DO YOUR JOB’

"[Biden] is so out of touch. He is remaking this country. We will be Europe within a year or two if we allow President Biden to continue this invasion of our country," Noem said. "Over 6 million people have come here illegally. It is time to stand our ground, and we'll be down there standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Gov. Abbott."

As Abbott stands firm, Democrats, including at least two federal lawmakers from Texas, are calling on Biden to federalize — or assume federal control of — the state's National Guard troops currently overseen by Abbott's administration.

Rep. Greg Casar of Austin tweeted that if Abbott doesn't relent, Biden must take action.

"The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum further reported Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio echoed Casar's calls.

But the congressman representing Eagle Pass told Fox News that any federal action would be foolhardy.

"[Biden] better not — you know he may be a fool, but I hope he's not an idiot," Rep. Tony Gonzales responded after MacCallum noted the last such federalization action was initiated by former President Dwight Eisenhower.

In 1957, Arkansas Democratic Gov. Orval Faubus refused to allow Black children to attend the central high school in Little Rock.

After nine African-American students were enrolled at the school, Faubus deployed the Arkansas National Guard to ensure "peace" and prevent "tumult" from integration at the then-all-White school.

Eisenhower, a Republican, objected and usurped control of Faubus' guard to let the students attend class.

"If we go down that route… talk about lighting a match to a very already delicate situation," Gonzales said Thursday.

"How many Americans have to die before this Biden border crisis comes to an end, not to mention the number of migrants that are drowning every single week?"

Gonzales added he was recently in Mexico City, where he said the Mexican government must also team up with the Americans in order to secure the border and protect the vulnerable being affected by the crisis.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Biden "deliberately broke the border" and dismissed any contention that more federal money is needed at all to properly secure it, as both Democrats and Republicans have claimed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz noted Biden reversed every major Trump border security policy and retains the ability to enforce laws he thus far refuses to, which he tacitly indicated doesn't require such funding.

"Biden could solve this problem tomorrow — he doesn't want to," Cruz said.

He said both Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both view migrants and illegal immigrants as future Democratic voters for life, and that both are willing to "overlook the death, suffering [and] women and children being brutalized" as the crisis intensifies.

"All of those are acceptable prices to pay for Democrats to stay in power," he said.