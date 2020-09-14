Gutfeld on anti-police climate in America

The two Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies shot in the head over the weekend in Compton, Calif., are expected to survive.

One is a 31-year-old mother of a young child, the other a 24-year-old man.

The officers had been sitting in their car in Compton on Saturday night, when a man, or something, attempted to assassinate them.

He's still on the loose.

If this were any other type of victim, not the police -- this would be the time that the media would talk about "climate."

We've created a climate of hate and intolerance, where horrible attacks against this group are possible.

It’s a climate where certain people are hunted because of who they are. It’s a climate that fosters oppression.

But the victims are cops.

So you don't hear that. Even if it’s true.

Instead, you get an embarrassment of crickets from the media.

And those protesters at the hospital, jeering the victims.

Class acts, all.

And Biden calling for gun control.

But after his campaign championed paying bail of a would-be cop killer and other violent scum, maybe he should sit this one out.

Here’s what I’d like to hear:

Democrats bravely saying, "You know what? Demonizing cops leads nowhere good."

Or news anchors at other television networks bravely saying, "This is what happens when you redefine violence as protest. First, you point a laser, then you throw a Molotov cocktail. Then you kill. Maybe it's time to end this."

I'd like to hear someone point out that the denial of rampant violence and the complicit silence of leaders as the chaos spread, has made this possible. Maybe demonization is bad.

We'd all like to hear that.

But this happened to cops. So, nevermind.

How about the NFL? That was some game.

Did you kneel?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on September 14, 2020.

