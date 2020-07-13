Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: Goya CEO right not to give in to paranoia after backlash

Bob Unanue must have missed the memo: If you’re invited to the White House to take part in an innocuous policy event, make sure you say nothing nice about the building’s current resident.

On Thursday Mr. Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, spoke at the launch of the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and announced the company’s donation of a million cans of chickpeas to America’s food banks.

“Today, it gives me great honor,” he said, before interrupting himself—“and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray—we pray for our leadership, our President, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

Progressive VIPs lit up social media with denunciations and calls for a boycott of Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country. Much of the press, meanwhile, treated the episode as if Mr. Unanue had broken some unspoken code—the assumption being that all Hispanic Americans must hold the same, media-approved opinion of Donald Trump.

