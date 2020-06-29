Justin Haskins: Al Gore, John Kerry, others have radical plans for a 'Great Reset’ of capitalism

The days of “moderate” liberalism are long over. In just the past few months, radical leftists have torn down statues of great American heroes like George Washington, taken over six city blocks in one of America’s largest cities and burned police stations to the ground.

Of course, none of these violent and destructive actions have done anything to fix racial disparities in the United States. But that’s not what these assaults on our nation were really about, despite the many claims to the contrary by the left-wing press.

Rather, the real purpose behind many of the riots — not the peaceful protests, which have always been motivated by a completely different set of values — has been to create chaos and drag the country kicking and screaming off the socialist cliff.

But as terrifying as the left’s revolutionary activities have been, there is a more dangerous threat to freedom brewing. It’s called the “Great Reset,” and it’s rapidly gaining popularity among many of the world’s most powerful movers and shakers, including U.S. business and political leaders like Al Gore and John Kerry, who is now helping Joe Biden reshape his own and the Democratic Party’s climate policies.

Launched earlier in June, the “Great Reset” is the brain-child of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Prince Charles, both of whom have long been associated with far-left policy proposals meant to tackle climate change.

Although the specific details of the “Great Reset” will not be rolled out until the WEF meets again in January 2021 in the ski resort town of Davos, Switzerland, the rough outline of the plan is clear: completely destroy the global capitalist economy and reform the Western world.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate [in the ‘Great Reset’], and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum, in an article published on WEF’s website. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Schwab wasn’t merely calling for economic changes alone. He said “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” “from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

At a virtual meeting hosted by the WEF in June, Schwab was joined by a long list of powerful and highly influential leaders in calling for a global “Great Reset” of capitalism, including CEOs and presidents from businesses such as Microsoft, MasterCard and BP; activists from groups like Greenpeace International; representatives from banks and financial institutions; officials from the International Monetary Fund; and government leaders like António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, and Prince Charles.

How do these leaders plan to convince hundreds of millions of people around the world to abandon the current capitalist system? First, by pressuring leaders and governments into using the COVID-19 pandemic as an “opportunity” to enact radical reforms that otherwise might not be possible.

“We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis — its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change,” said Prince Charles at the June meeting.

The purpose of the “Great Reset” is to transform all of society, as WEF head Klaus Schwab has said on countless occasions, and to enact a long list of progressive and socialist goals.

The second step is to shift the world’s focus to the next great left-wing “crisis”: the alleged “existential threat” of climate change.

Prince Charles even went so far as to say that although the “threat of climate change has been more gradual,” global warming’s “devastating reality for many people and their livelihoods around the world, and its ever-greater potential to disrupt, surpasses even that of COVID-19.”

What sort of policies do “Great Reset” supporters say would help to usher in their new utopian world?

A full list has yet to develop, but among other things, advocates want a massive Green New Deal, federal jobs guarantee, guaranteed income for workers displaced by the “Great Reset” policies, universal access to education and a bunch of broad social justice goals such as changing “social contracts” and “rebalancing economies.”

Although it appears Al Gore did not attend the June WEF meeting, he’s deeply involved in the movement. Not only did Gore openly call for a “Great Reset” during a June 19 interview on NBC’s “Today,” he also serves on the World Economic Forum’s Board of Trustees, and his powerful Climate Reality Project has trained more than 1,300 youths in WEF’s Global Shapers Community in how to promote climate activism.

The Global Shapers will also participate in the WEF meeting in January, and it’s expected they will help promote the plan with a variety of activist tactics, including protests, throughout 2021.

John Kerry — who some have speculated could serve in Joe Biden’s presidential administration, should he win in November — has also endorsed the “Great Reset.”

In a June 24 virtual “Great Reset” meeting titled “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis,” Kerry said the present crisis is a “big moment” and that the “World Economic Forum … is really going to have to play a front and center role in refining the Great Reset to deal with climate change and inequity — all of which is being laid bare as a consequence of COVID-19.”

Kerry’s support for the “Great Reset” is incredibly important. He is serving as the co-chair—along with self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — of Biden’s climate change “unity” task force, one of several such task forces created to reshape the policy platforms for Biden and the Democratic Party in 2020 and beyond.

If Biden captures the White House, the task forces will also reportedly serve on Biden’s transition team, exerting substantial influence on the Biden agenda and helping him choose cabinet members.

If pressed, Gore, Kerry and many other Americans who support the “Great Reset” would try to frame the plan as nothing more than a better, more noble form of capitalism. But that’s simply not true.

The purpose of the “Great Reset” is to transform all of society, as WEF head Klaus Schwab has said on countless occasions, and to enact a long list of progressive and socialist goals. You don’t need to take my word for it, many of the plan’s biggest supporters have openly admitted it!

The world’s freedom movement is entering an extremely dangerous moment in history. It’s been nearly a century since the far left has had a similarly “golden opportunity” to completely remake the world economy. If the “Great Reset” succeeds in achieving its radical goals, the conservative movement might permanently fail to recover, and America will never be the same.

Protecting the world from the rising threat of socialism begins with stopping the “Great Reset.”

