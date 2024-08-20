Expand / Collapse search
Good riddance Joe Biden, Kamala Harris's green eggs and sham, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Published
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris’ campaign is 'smoke and mirrors' Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the first night of the Democratic National Convention, saying it will be phony on 'Hannity.'

DNC DAY 2 – Fox News is live in Chicago, keeping you up to date with expert analysis as the convention unfolds. Follow along for more…

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Kamala Harris's green eggs and sham. Continue reading…

GOOD RIDDANCE – The legacy Joe Biden leaves behind includes some shocking failures. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Dems demand diversity over everything else, but it's our fault for noticing. Continue reading…

MEDICARE-FOR-ALL – 7 reasons to fear Kamala Harris' radical schemes. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses discuss free abortions and vasectomies at the DNC. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: This shows a profound distrust and hatred for humanity Video

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats kept Kamala Harris on the bench for a reason. They were right. Continue reading…

UNCONVENTIONAL – The striking difference between DNC and RNC reveals a lot about both parties. Continue reading…

THAT TODDLIN' TOWN – Look at chaotic Chicago, not the Dem convention, to see what disasters await under Harris-Walz. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

