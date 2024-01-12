Gen Z the 'wasted generation,' James Bond shocks censors, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on Democrats’ priorities heading into the 2024 presidential election. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – An election about October 7, not January 6. Continue reading…

MISSING IN ACTION – Defense Secretary Austin's bizarre behavior demands answers from Biden. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – 'A crackhead's appearance causes a fuss'. Continue watching…

SEN. RICK SCOTT – Biden’s weakness created the conflicts in the Red Sea. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Hunter Biden should have been grilled about defying subpoena requests. Continue watching…

WASTED GENERATION – Gen Z is charting a future of mediocrity. Continue reading…

CALIFORNICATION – Why Californicating the United States isn't going well. Continue reading…

SHAKEN AND STIRRED – James Bond had sex and killed people, British film censors are shocked. Continue reading…