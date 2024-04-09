From teen mom to triumph: A story of perseverance and success

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As I reflect on my journey from being a teen mom to where I stand today, I am overwhelmed with a sense of pride and gratitude. My story thus far is not just about overcoming obstacles; it's a testament to the power of perseverance, determination and the unwavering belief in oneself.

Discovering that I was pregnant while still in high school was an overwhelming and isolating experience. As the reality of my situation sank in, I found myself grappling with a wave of loneliness and fear that seemed insurmountable. I felt like I was navigating uncharted territory, with no roadmap or guidance to lead the way.

The weight of responsibility pressed heavily on my shoulders, and the judgment of others only exacerbated my sense of isolation. In those moments of darkness, I found solace in the unwavering support of my loved ones who stood by me, and passages from my Teen Bible that laid next to my bed, offering a comforting presence and a guiding light.

While the road ahead seemed daunting, their presence reminded me that I was not alone in this journey, and together, we would find the strength to face whatever challenges lay ahead.

Becoming a mother at such a young age was not part of my plan. It was a daunting challenge that could have easily derailed my dreams and aspirations of becoming a doctor. The societal stigma attached to teenage pregnancy only added to the weight of the situation.

But amid uncertainty and fear, I made a choice – a choice to use this adversity into the fuel to ignite my determination.

The path was far from smooth. I faced numerous hurdles along the way – hypercritical stares, whispered gossip, financial struggles, and the overwhelming responsibility of raising a child while still navigating my own path to adulthood. There were moments when I felt like giving up, moments when the odds seemed insurmountable.

But each time I stumbled, I reminded myself of the promise I made to my child and to myself – to create a better future, no matter the obstacles.

The road to becoming a medical doctor while balancing the responsibilities of parenthood demanded short-term sacrifices that weighed heavily on my heart. Spending less time with my child in those formative years was a painful trade-off, one that often filled me with guilt and longing. However, I held onto the belief that these sacrifices were essential for securing a brighter future not just for myself, but for my child as well.

Despite the ache of separation, I was driven by the vision of long-term benefits – the opportunity to provide my child with a stable and fulfilling life, filled with opportunities that I could only dream of. With each missed bedtime story or milestone event, I reminded myself that these sacrifices were not in vain. Though the path was difficult, the promise of a better tomorrow propelled me forward.

I forged ahead pursuing my education relentlessly, juggling schoolwork with diaper changes and all the struggles that comes with being a single parent.

Success did not come overnight. It was built on sleepless nights, relentless perseverance, and the need to prove the early on doubter wrong. It was nurtured by the support of my family and the unwavering love of my child who believed in me when I struggled to believe in myself.

Today, as I look back on my journey, I am filled with gratitude for the lessons learned and the strength gained along the way. I am proud to say that I have not only survived but thrived. I have built a successful career, defied expectations and surpassing even my own wildest dreams.

My story is not unique, but it is a reminder that no challenge is insurmountable, and no dream is too big to pursue. It is a testament to the power of determination and the unwavering belief in oneself.

I am grateful to share not only my motherhood journey, but so many others in my new book "Love, Mom." In this beautiful collection of stories, you will read never before shared insights to some of your favorite Fox people like Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean, Martha McCallum, Kayleigh McEnany, Sandra Smith and Carley Shimkus. You will also hear from others you don’t know, including one of my patients who battled cancer with three young kids at home and my friend, a Gold Star mom, who has devoted her life to caring for veterans struggling.

All the stories share similar themes of perseverance, faith, valor, purpose and acceptance with the reminder that we are all in this together.

As we navigate the ups and downs of life, remember that our greatest strength lies not in avoiding challenges, but in facing them head-on and emerging stronger and more resilient than ever before.

To every young person facing adversity, I say this – your journey may be tough, but you are tougher. Believe in yourself, stay true to your dreams, and never underestimate the power of you.

With willpower and the support of your family, you can turn any challenge into an opportunity for growth and success. Your past does not dictate your future – it is your actions, your choices, and your firm belief in yourself that will shape the life you desire.