NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel prize

- Grok, X's AI tool, goes berserk in hateful meltdown

- How NYC's likely next mayor made fun of Jews

TOP STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate President Donald Trump for the peace prize. "He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other," Netanyahu said at a White House meeting. "So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved."

VIDEO: President Donald Trump has defended his use of the term "Shylock" at a rally, saying he is unaware it is considered antisemitic by some. WATCH HERE:

WHAT THE GROK?: Grok, an AI chatbot built by Elon Musk ’s company xAI, went on a viral antisemitic tirade on Tuesday where it praised Adolf Hitler, accused Israel of being behind 9/11, referred to itself as "mechaHitler" and said that people with "certain surnames" should be rounded up and stripped of rights. Read about it here.

MOCKING JEWS: New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for shared a video mocking Hanukkah Jewish traditions on social media last year. The organization, Stop Antisemitism, says the video is originally from the Geeta Brothers Duet Group, a satirical and comedic duo who dressed themselves in stereotypical Jewish garb for the performance.

BUT SHE'LL TAKE THE PAYCHECK: A leftist professor slammed her "evil" university as a "colonialist landlord," but said she continues to work at the school because she views it as a place in American society where she can amass power. "F--- the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord," University of Chicago Assistant Professor and Director of Graduate Studies Eman Abdelhadi said at the Socialism 2025 convention.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Derek Gormin, managing director of the Jewish Student Union, explains why no one should be surprised at antisemitic rhetoric and incidents reaching new and disturbing heights in the wake of the 12-Day War.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler’ then pass the mustache – truth hurts more than floods," X's AI tool Grok, in shocking rant.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here