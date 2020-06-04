Ex-Acting AG Matthew Whitaker: Stand with Americans fighting injustice while upholding law and order

The police officers responsible for the senseless and heartbreaking death of George Floyd must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Like an overwhelming majority of Americans, I want to see justice served. It must be served.

Unfortunately, outside agitators and professional anarchists have hijacked the protests to honor Floyd in order to push their radical goal of toppling the American way of life in favor of complete chaos.

To make matters worse, Democrat politicians at the local and state level refuse to do their job and come down hard on looters, rioters and thieves. Whether it’s because they simply can’t handle the pressure or don’t want to, the inaction of Democrat leaders diminishes the message of the peaceful protesters, costing lives, millions of dollars in property damage and the dreams of hardworking American entrepreneurs.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS – THEY SERVED THEIR PURPOSE. NOW LET'S DO THIS TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM

Take the local firefighter and [now former — hopefully temporarily] owner of a sports bar in Minnesota. Korboi Balla, who is black, poured his entire life savings into his dream of opening a sports bar in Minneapolis that was set to open Monday. Instead, violent criminals ransacked his business, completely demolishing it.

There are now countless stories of human suffering and property damage.

Meanwhile, many in the mainstream media are ignoring, even condoning, the vicious behavior and destruction of minority-owned small businesses.

Some in the mainstream media, particularly liberal-activists disguised as cable news hosts on CNN and MSNBC, have refused to cover the violent unrest in an intellectually honest manner. While an overwhelming majority of Americans demand justice for George Floyd, they pretend we can’t respect the rule of law AND stand with the black community.

Unfortunately, likely Democrat party nominee for president Joe Biden, and today’s Democrat Party, are choosing to crank up the tension by using inflammatory rhetoric and pandering to the radical left.

“Americans must be more than bystanders as the country struggles to address centuries of systemic racism,” Biden said Friday in a stunning display of a lack of self-awareness.

Rank-and-file Democrat Party leaders have been slow to react, choosing instead to use the unrest as another opportunity to “get Trump.”

The fact is Biden has been one of the most influential politicians in America for the past 50 years. In fact, he was the driving force behind mass incarceration policies in America.

In the age of social media, where one of the nation’s two major political parties is refusing to even acknowledge the threat, it is as imperative as ever to come down fast and hard on the Antifa instigators and outside agitators.

In fact, rank-and-file Democrat Party leaders have been slow to react, choosing instead to use the unrest as another opportunity to “get Trump.” Their failure to act with early, decisive action led to mass looting and assaults against businesses, large and small.

Biden, as he has done consistently throughout his career, is attempting to play identity politics by blaming Trump despite the fact Biden has been a part of the permanent Washington political class for 50 years.

President Trump has said, “We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protesters, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety and security."

On Monday, he reminded the nation that his first and highest duty is to defend the country and the American people. He swore an oath to uphold the laws of the nation, an absolute necessity if we are to continue the great American experiment called Democracy.

We can believe in America and what it stands for — as most Americans do — while also acknowledging and working to fix systemic injustices faced by the black community and other groups of Americans who feel the system doesn’t represent their interests.

America is the greatest experiment ever conceived because our Constitution secures our God-given rights regardless of race.

It’s America’s constant striving to do better, and be better, that makes the American experiment unique. The professional anarchists and Antifa want to decimate this great experiment in favor of mob rule.

We must quash it now, and that’s exactly what President Trump is doing.

After almost a week of inaction by Democrat leaders across America, President Trump made it unequivocally clear Monday — he will not allow professional provocateurs and violent mobs to drown out peaceful protesters and sully the legacy of George Floyd, his family and millions of Americans who stand with them.

President Trump understands the importance of protecting every American’s right to protest, and he will do everything in his power to keep Americans safe.

