Sen. Grassley slams DOJ's silence on Trump raid: 'Transparency brings accountability'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, slammed the Justice Department Thursday following the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, warning it "destroys" the American people's confidence in federal agencies. Grassley joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his conversation with FBI Director Christopher Wray over the matter, saying he did not get "much of an answer" on many lingering questions.

CHUCK GRASSLEY: I didn't get much of an answer at all, and that's what's wrong. This is a Department of Justice, supposed to be, but it's a department of "Trust Us," and that isn't the way the American government works. Transparency brings accountability and this extraordinary action on this administration, whether it's Biden, whether it's Garland or whether it's Wray or whether it's somebody under them that Wray didn't even know about it, I didn't even get an answer on that. But we need to have trust in the Department of FBI, and this just destroys that confidence, and particularly the political bias that I've already proven through my investigations into Thibault and these other investigations that I just stated.

