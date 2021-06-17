Todd Piro: Father’s Day 2021 – Why this year’s holiday is extra special for this first time dad

There’s a line from the movie "Daddy’s Home" (you know, the one that’s always on basic cable at 3 p.m. on a Saturday) that won’t go down in history alongside, "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse" but it sums up fatherhood so brilliantly:

"That’s most of what dads do is take $&@! It’s what we do."

And us dads wouldn’t have it any other way.

Oh sure -- we still LOVE to complain about the job: One in which both sleeping and eating are events that need to be calendared, where your bank account gets drained instead of direct deposited, where your tiny boss throws major temper tantrums out of the blue.

And this doesn’t include any of the gross stuff!!!

But the benefits at this job? Now that’s where the good stuff is: laughs that validate your reason for being; finger grabs that touch your soul; smiles that melt your heart.

Of course, this Father’s Day is extra special to me because it’s my first. And man, am I ever playing the part of DAD in the typical DAD ways.

If you are a light, I am turning you off.

If you are air conditioning, I am turning you up a half degree when no one is looking.

I celebrate a forecast of rain like I won the Super Bowl because it means I don’t have to water.

Dad jokes? I mean, come on...have you seen "Fox and Friends FIRST"?!?!

And let’s just say the 20 pounds I have packed on since the birth of our daughter have put me squarely in DAD BOD territory for the upcoming beach season.

But while you always hear "just wait to see how your life will change once you have a kid," I love the changes, even though it means an already difficult schedule has grown near impossible.

For instance, I never envisioned my life could get any more taxing than a daily middle of night wake up call. Ha! Now, mix that in with a 6:30 p.m. bedtime thanks to baby tasks and there is a good chance that I lose consciousness by Friday each week!!! But when I just don’t think I can push it anymore, I get fueled by baby giggles and realize there is nothing else I’d rather be doing.

Let’s face it, I already had my dream job before our baby arrived. I get to deliver the news, interview guests on the most important topics of the day, and make people laugh every now and again.

But now, on my first Father’s Day, I know what it’s like to have the greatest job in the world. It’s awesome to finally be part of the club.

And no, I don’t need the ubiquitous tie as a gift. Being a dad is the best gift ever.

