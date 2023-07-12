The way to end this violent epidemic wreaking havoc on America's cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a former United States attorney and acting attorney general dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring public safety, I am compelled to address a deeply concerning issue that has plagued our communities: the escalating wave of gang violence. It is with profound concern that I decry the recent surge in criminal activities which threatens the very fabric of our society and the safety of our citizens.

The recent conviction of five Washington, D.C.-based gang members for the brutal 2018 murder of a 10-year-old girl, doing nothing more than eating ice cream in front of her home, reminds us of the depravity that underlies the behavior of gangs in our society.

Also, the recent senseless killing in Washington, D.C. of an Afghan immigrant who served alongside our special operators in Afghanistan, struck the hearts of many Americans. Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31 and father of four children, was on the last U.S. flight out of Afghanistan after working as an interpreter with the Army Special Forces for 10 years.

SOME SAN FRANCISCO DRUG DEALERS MAKE $350,000 EVERY YEAR, STILL GET FREE LEGAL DEFENSE IN COURT: REPORT

He survived the Taliban only to be shot and killed in the nation’s capital. It is unfathomable and this scourge of senseless violence must end.

Gang violence has reached alarming proportions, wreaking havoc on our neighborhoods, causing fear and instability among law-abiding citizens. The FBI estimates that roughly 33,000 violent criminal street gangs operate in the United States, and with violent crime on the rise over the past few years it has become epidemic.

The consequences of this violence are devastating, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, shattered families, and a pervasive atmosphere of community insecurity. We cannot turn a blind eye to this growing menace; we must confront it head-on, united in our commitment to restore law and order to our streets.

As a society founded on the rule of law, we must recognize that the violence perpetrated by gangs is an affront to our values and the fundamental principles that underpin our nation. Gang activities undermine the very essence of community, erode trust and hinder the development of prosperous and vibrant neighborhoods. The rule of law must prevail over lawlessness, ensuring that the rights and safety of every citizen are protected.

To combat gang violence effectively, we must employ a multifaceted approach. First, law enforcement agencies at all levels must be provided with the necessary resources and support to disrupt and dismantle these criminal organizations. Enhanced intelligence gathering, targeted investigations and proactive community policing efforts are vital in identifying and apprehending gang members.

Collaboration among federal, state and local authorities is paramount in successfully prosecuting gang-related offenses and ensuring that justice is served. As a U.S. attorney, I saw firsthand just how fundamental collaboration was to ensure that the criminal justice system could develop the most comprehensive cases against some of society’s more dangerous individuals.

Additionally, prevention and intervention strategies are crucial in breaking the cycle of violence. We must invest in programs that empower at-risk youth, offering them alternatives to the lure of gangs. Education, mentorship and access to job opportunities can provide hope and a pathway to a brighter future.

Community-based organizations, faith-based initiatives and law enforcement partnerships can play a pivotal role in guiding vulnerable individuals away from the clutches of gangs and toward a path of productivity and success.

Furthermore, we must address the factors that contribute to the growth of gang violence. Socioeconomic disparities, limited educational opportunities and lack of community resources often exacerbate the conditions that make communities susceptible to gang influence.

Gang activities undermine the very essence of community, erode trust and hinder the development of prosperous and vibrant neighborhoods. The rule of law must prevail over lawlessness, ensuring that the rights and safety of every citizen are protected.

By tackling these underlying issues through targeted investments, we can address these challenges and create an environment where gangs struggle to gain a foothold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Lastly, as a society, we must cultivate a culture of intolerance toward gang violence. Communities must stand united, denouncing and rejecting the presence of gangs in our neighborhoods. Active citizen participation, cooperation with law enforcement and the promotion of trust between communities and police are essential in building safer environments for all.

But we must remember, whether in Washington, D.C. or any other major city across this great country, elected mayors and city councils MUST support the men and women of law enforcement. Rogue prosecutors and other elected officials who refuse to prosecute criminals and insist on pursuing policies that undermine public safety and deplete the morale of law enforcement must not be allowed to proliferate.

Restoring the public tone in the United States of backing police officers and sheriff’s deputies, as well as insisting that criminals be held accountable, needs to be at the forefront of political messaging. It also must be at the forefront of city and county budgets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The surge in gang violence represents a clear and present danger to our communities and the rule of law. By mobilizing law enforcement efforts, implementing prevention and intervention strategies, addressing underlying factors and fostering a culture of intolerance towards gang violence, we can reclaim our neighborhoods and restore peace and security in our nation.

Let us join hands, determined in our resolve to protect our communities, and ensure that every citizen, and those like Nasrat Ahmad Yar in search of a better life, can live the American Dream without fear of the scourge of senseless violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MATTHEW WHITAKER