Elon Musk's next Twitter bombshells could explode social media tyranny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives have been shouting about Twitter's partisan meddling for years – and now we have the smoking gun proof to back it up. Shockingly, it was even worse than we thought.

It had long been suspected that Twitter was, before Elon Musk bought it, regularly engaging in a massive fraud against the principles of free speech and creating a slanted public forum. Now it's demonstrably true, based on the words of those who were running it.

That's we have learned so far from what journalist Matt Taibbi has dubbed the "Twitter Files." It's a compilation of emails from inside of Twitter that show the company was – at the highest level – deeply partisan, and became a ruthless tool of left-wing censorship on a range of key issues and critical election moments.

MEDIA'S HUNTER BIDEN COLLUSION: 'TWITTER FILES' DUMP HAS THEM ON DEFENSE, ATTACKING THE MESSENGER

Most famously, there was Twitter's suppression of the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020. The justification from the social media giant for shutting that down never made sense, and now we can see they knew that too. It was all total bull.

That act of pure election meddling had nothing to do with "hacked materials" and everything to do with Democrats' gaining power. It was dishonest. It was bad faith. And it may well have thrown them the 2020 election.

But the "Twitter Files" are still in their opening act. Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk himself have made clear that a whole range of internal documents will soon be shared with the public. And the Democrats may face a reckoning that stretches all the way up to the White House.

What will the next batch of Twittergate emails show?

ELON MUSK'S 'TWITTER FILES' INCREASE SUSPICION DEMS HAVE 'DEPUTIZED' BIG TECH TO POLICE SPEECH, WARNS BONGINO

"Shadow banning" is a likely target. This is the process that Twitter, under its previous woke management, used to dramatically limit the reach of certain users. In essence, disfavored conservatives, who challenged the consensus on, say, COVID mandates or election rigging – would be blocked from reaching their own audience.

This was among the most pernicious, underhanded maneuvers at Twitter, as it created the appearance of free and open debate without risking the backlash of an actual suspension.

It was demoralizing for anyone who was trying to make their case in the public square and found themselves shouting into a proverbial empty room, no matter how many followers they had. This was all done on purpose, to aid the Left.

There will also likely be "Twitter Files" drops that show certain high-profile individuals or topics were specifically targeted for shadow banning or even suspension, based solely on whether they were upsetting or disadvantageous to Democrats. And this will almost certainly include direct communications between the Biden White House and Twitter officials to target some accounts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Elon has all the receipts, so to speak, because the Twitterati never thought he would be in charge of the company, so it didn't occur to them to hide their thoughts until it was too late. There is a vast trove of truth – and probably bright red-line violations of the Constitution – contained in the files Musk has at his disposal.

We know there's more coming, and while the Democrat-aligned news media has thus far laughably ignored the huge story, the internet has been on fire with Twitter's malfeasance for days.

Depending on his deep this goes, there could even be downstream ramifications for how Facebook, Google, and other tech giants engage in covert partisan warfare going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We are still in the opening act of this saga. But we already know the Hunter laptop was authentic, and the only real election "collusion" was in 2020, between Twitter and the DNC.

Thanks to Elon Musk, we see that many of the people who have been lecturing us online about the sanctity of our democracy were in fact working from shadows to undermine it, by crippling the First Amendment. And this is just the beginning.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM BUCK SEXTON